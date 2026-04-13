MSC Announces Sandy Cay, the Newest Cruise Line Private Island

MSC Group has officially announced Sandy Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the newest cruise line private island in The Bahamas that will open in 2028.

Sandy Cay is located next to Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas. Sandy Cay will be used exclusively for guests sailing on MSC cruise ships and Explora Journeys, MSC’s all-inclusive luxury cruise line.

The cruise line is creating a truly unique and authentic travel experience on the island that offers a more secluded escape. It will invite guests into a quieter, deeply immersive connection with the natural rhythms of the ocean and the spirit of The Bahamas.

Pristine aragonite sands, among the purest and brightest in the world, will compliment the same crystal-clear Bahamian waters as Ocean Cay.

The cruise line said that Sandy Cay will offer a new dimension of discovery, serenity and escape. It will give guests a quieter, more intimate option when visiting The Bahamas.

This new island is in addition to new facilities and experiences being added to Ocean Cay. They include:

Additional dining venues

New beach concepts for families and adults

Expanded relaxation areas

Immersive experiences with marine conservation

MSC Cruises said they are creating Sandy Cay to compliment Ocean Cay.

Sandy Cay is currently scheduled to open to both cruise lines in 2028. Cruise Fever will have more information and details on this new island when it is announced by MSC.