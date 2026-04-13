Cruise NewsMSC Announces Sandy Cay, the Newest Cruise Line Private Island

MSC Announces Sandy Cay, the Newest Cruise Line Private Island

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Group has officially announced Sandy Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the newest cruise line private island in The Bahamas that will open in 2028.

Sandy Cay, MSC private island

Sandy Cay is located next to Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas. Sandy Cay will be used exclusively for guests sailing on MSC cruise ships and Explora Journeys, MSC’s all-inclusive luxury cruise line. 

The cruise line is creating a truly unique and authentic travel experience on the island that offers a more secluded escape. It will invite guests into a quieter, deeply immersive connection with the natural rhythms of the ocean and the spirit of The Bahamas.

Pristine aragonite sands, among the purest and brightest in the world, will compliment the same crystal-clear Bahamian waters as Ocean Cay.

The cruise line said that Sandy Cay will offer a new dimension of discovery, serenity and escape. It will give guests a quieter, more intimate option when visiting The Bahamas.

This new island is in addition to new facilities and experiences being added to Ocean Cay. They include:

  • Additional dining venues
  • New beach concepts for families and adults
  • Expanded relaxation areas
  • Immersive experiences with marine conservation
MSC World America Ocean Cay
MSC World America at Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in The Bahamas. You can see work on Sandy Cay behind the ship.  Photo: Cruise Fever

MSC Cruises said they are creating Sandy Cay to compliment Ocean Cay.

Sandy Cay is currently scheduled to open to both cruise lines in 2028. Cruise Fever will have more information and details on this new island when it is announced by MSC. 

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC Announces Sandy Cay, the Newest Cruise Line Private Island
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