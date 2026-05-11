Cruise Port Had Four Ships Visit in One Day for the First Time

A cruise port had four ships visit in the same day for the first time, and it was the port’s busiest day ever.

The Port of Dover welcomed four cruise ships for the first time on May 8, 2026. This landmark moment is an example of the continued growth of Dover Cruise, and its status as a premier cruise hub in the UK for both turnaround and transit calls.

The four ships that were in port were:

Celebrity Eclipse

Viking Sky

HX Expeditions’ MS Fram

Ponant’s Le Bellot

CLIA hosted 100 travel agents that day on MS Fram, as part of its annual Expedition Summit.

The cruise port is in the middle of several upgrades to allow larger ships to visit. This includes the installation of quick release hooks that allow cruise ships up to 350 meters in length to dock.

A new passenger boarding bridge will become operation in 2027 at Cruise Terminal 1.

Peter Wright, Head of Cruise at the Port of Dover, gave the following statement about the port’s historic day:

“We are excited to be celebrating this milestone, which is the culmination of months of planning. I’d like to thank our fantastic operations team for their efforts on the day, and throughout the season to ensure that guests and cruise lines receive the best travel experiences here in Dover.

“Delivering these four vessels demonstrates the significant capability that we have as a cruise port. This, combined with the investments that we are making, our excellent transport links, great customer service, and rich heritage show that 30 years on from the opening of our first cruise terminal, we remain a world class destination.

“I would also like to thank our cruise line partners. It was amazing to see our terminals and waterfront bustling with their guests from all over the world.”