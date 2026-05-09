Bow Section of New Cruise Ship Launched in Italy

Explora Journeys celebrated the bow launch of a new luxury cruise ship that is scheduled to debut in 2027.

The successful bow launch of Explora V took place at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard in Sicily, where the section was transferred from land to water for the first time.

The bow will now be transferred, after initial outfitting, to Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, where construction of the ship will be completed.

Explora V is scheduled to enter service in 2027 and will be the fifth luxury cruise ship in Explora’s fleet.

Each ship in the Explora Journeys’ fleet is an expression of Italian shipbuilding expertise, introducing design innovation and advanced technologies that push the boundaries of excellence at sea.

All upcoming ships in the cruise line’s fleet, EXPLORA III through VI, will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of their long-term commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement about the successful bow launch:

“We are pleased to mark the launch of the bow section of EXPLORA V, an important milestone in the continued development of our fleet. As we grow, we are introducing more guests to a new expression of ocean travel. We now look ahead to the delivery of EXPLORA III this July and her inaugural journeys, from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland.”