Cruise Lines That Offer Drink Packages for Free

A number of cruise lines offer certain cruise fares that include free drink packages that can save you a lot of money on your next vacation. Others just include it in all fares and you don’t have to purchase an extra package.

Here is a look at the different cruise lines, both all-inclusive and non-all-inclusive, where you don’t have to pay for drinks.

Non-All Inclusive Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL’s Free at Sea fares include an unlimited open bar so you don’t have to pay for any drinks once you get on the ship. In addition, WiFi, specialty dining, and shore excursion credits are also included with Free at Sea. You can view the best prices on NCL here.

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises has an All Included cruise fare that saves you up to $800 per person. In addition to the Classic Drinks package, a basic WiFi package is also included in this cruise fare. You can see the best prices on Celebrity Cruises here.

Oceania Cruises – When you book a cruise on Oceania right now, you have the choice of either a shore excursion credit for a free House Beverage Package. If you want free drinks, simply choose the House Beverage Package and you’re all set on your upcoming cruise. You can view the best prices on Oceania here.

Windstar Cruises – Windstar is currently offering a free All-Inclusive Upgrade that includes drinks, WiFi and Gratuities. You can see the best prices on Windstar here.

Cruise Lines That Offer Combo Packages

Both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line have extra packages that you can purchase that include drink packages.

Holland America Line’s Have it All includes a drink package, shore excursions, specialty dining, and WiFi that starts at $60 per day, per person.

Princess Cruises has two different packages that can be added on to cruises. Their Princess Plus and Princess Premier both include a drink package with the Premier being unlimited and the Plus is capped at 15 drinks per day.

Azamara Cruises offers a combo package that will save you over 30%, and includes the Ultimate Beverage Package, shore excursion credit, WiFi, spa credit, laundry and more.

All-Inclusive Cruise Lines

There are a number of all-inclusive cruise lines where basically everything is covered when you book your cruise, including drinks. They are: