Cruise Ship Receives New Poolside Experience and Dining

A cruise ship has returned to service after receiving a renovation in dry dock, and the vessel now sports a new poolside experience with relaxed poolside dining.

Silversea’s Silver Spirit now features an enhanced onboard experience with refreshed public spaces and new culinary offerings.

One of the biggest additions to Silver Spirit is Riviera, an all-new poolside concept that’s inspired by the Mediterranean’s iconic coastal locales.

Riviera is designed as an all-day destination that flows from relaxed mornings to vibrant evenings. This helps creates an inviting setting for guests to unwind, connect, and enjoy unhurried moments throughout the day.

In the mornings, this space is for wellness rituals, energizing drinks, and quiet moments by the pool. As the day goes on, the atmosphere changes to more social and lively with curated music and casual dining. In the evenings, it’s a social space under the stars. It’s now a natural gathering space from breakfast through dinner.

Dining is an all-day assortment of light fare and casual favorites. This includes fresh salads, wraps, burgers, plant‑based options, and seafood dishes such as ceviche and fish of the day.

The beverage menu at Riviera features refreshing spritzes and poolside cocktails. A range of low‑ and non‑alcoholic options are also available for wellness‑minded guests.

The pool deck on the cruise ship now features upgraded outdoor furniture, sun loungers, daybeds, and umbrellas. There’s a putting green and “Off the Deck” golf simulator and hitting bay.

The cruise line also added their S.A.L.T. program, a culinary immersion experience, to the ship for the first time.

New venues on board include S.A.L.T. Kitchen, offering destination-inspired menus, S.A.L.T. Bar, which serves regional spirits and custom cocktails, and S.A.L.T. Lab, where guests can deepen their appreciation of the destination through intimate, hands‑on cooking classes focused on regional tastes and traditions.

Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea, gave the following statement:

“The completion of Silver Spirit’s revitalization marks an important milestone for our fleet. As the ship returns to service, we’re giving our guests a renewed onboard experience – one that blends relaxed sophistication, immersive dining, and destination‑driven discovery.

“From refreshed spaces to refined culinary experiences, every update was thoughtfully designed to elevate how our guests spend their time on board, as Silver Spirit embarks on immersive voyages through Northern Europe.”