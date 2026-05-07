Carnival Corporation Breaks Ground on New HQ in Miami

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, broke ground on a new global headquarters that’s being built in Miami, Florida.

Carnival’s new headquarters is being built in Miami’s Waterford Business District, just south of Miami International Airport.

The groundbreaking event marks the beginning of construction on the new campus, celebrating over 50 years of the company’s heritage in South Florida and its ongoing long-term investment in Miami-Dade County.

The new headquarters is expected to be completed in 2028, and the campus will house more than 2,000 team members. It will have an estimated 700,000 square feet of workspace that includes rehearsal facilities for cruise ship entertainment.

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, gave the following statement:

“Breaking ground at 887 Carnival Place feels less like a beginning and more like a natural next step in proudly carrying forward our 50+-year South Florida legacy as we create the foundation for our next chapter here.

This campus embodies the intersection of our commitment to the team members who propel us and the guests who inspire us. We are especially honored by Miami-Dade’s ‘Carnival Place Day’ proclamation and are grateful to the county that championed us from the start as we continue to grow in the place we call home.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, added:

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter for Miami-Dade County and for Carnival Corporation’s enduring presence in our community. For more than 50 years, Carnival has been part of the fabric of our local economy, and this new global headquarters represents a bold investment in our future.

“This state-of-the-art campus will bring thousands of employees together in one place, driving innovation, creating high-quality jobs and strengthening our position as the Cruise Capital of the World. Miami-Dade continues to be a destination where global companies choose to grow, invest and lead—and we are proud that Carnival Corporation is building its future right here at home.”