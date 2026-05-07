Cruise Line Adds Two New 180-Day Cruises

Oceania Cruises has announced two new 180-day cruises that will sail all around the world in 2028 and 2029 on Oceania Aurelia.

The new world cruises will open for bookings on May 13, 2026, and it will also mark the first time the premium cruise line has released two world cruises at the same time.

Among the many highlights of the two Around the World cruises is a series of overnight port stays that allow for more time ashore for deeper exploration in destinations that include:

Papeete

Bora Bora

Sydney

Bali

Tokyo

Singapore

Mumbai

Seville

Bordeaux

2028 World Cruise

The 2028 world cruise will depart from Miami on January 18, 2028 and return to New York six months later. The ship will be christened in Miami before it departs and heads through the Panama Canal.

After a visit to Hawaii, the ship will spend two weeks exploring the islands of the South Pacific.

Next up is an Australian exploration, including an overnight stay in Sydney. The cruise continues along the shores of Southeast Asia, exploring Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, and nearly two weeks tracing the coastline of Japan.

The ship will then head to India and the Arabian Peninsula before spending three weeks in the Mediterranean.

Countries the cruise will visit in Europe include Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Portugal.

2029 World Cruise

The 2029 world cruise will trace the Pacific coast of the North, Central and South America after departing from Los Angeles on January 6, 2029.

The journey continues to the South Pacific with two weeks exploring French Polynesia. After three weeks in Australia and New Zealand, the ship heads to Asia, India and the Arabian Peninsula.

The ship will visit the Mediterranean from Greece and Croatia to Italy, Spain and France, culminating with calls in the storied British Isles and a classic Atlantic crossing into New York.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, said the following about these two new 180-day cruises:

“We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Aurelia, The Ultimate Explorer, to the fleet next year. She will be perfectly designed for extended global travel, so to be able to launch two Around the World voyages plus spectacular Grand Voyages at the same time is a true milestone for us.

“These incredible itineraries will pique the interests of curious travelers who want to explore the world in elegant comfort with the chance to enjoy more time ashore and experience well-loved and new favorite destinations in depth.