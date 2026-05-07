First Cruises on Renovated Oosterdam Open for Bookings

Holland America Line has opened for bookings the first cruises after Oosterdam completes a major renovation in late 2027.

A few weeks ago, Holland America Line announced a $500 million plan to update several of their cruise ships with new cabins and features.

The first cruise ship that will receive the renovations is Oosterdam, and the cruise line opened for bookings the first sailings after the vessel’s transformation. The renovations will bring Pinnacle class features to six ships in the cruise line’s fleet.

New cruises on Oosterdam that opened for bookings include:

7-Day Western Mediterranean: Spain, Portugal & Morocco

13-Day Cultural Crossing: Spain & Gibraltar

11-Day Southern Caribbean: ABC Islands Holiday

12-Day Panama Canal Discovery: Costa Rica & Greater Antilles

9-Day Southern Caribbean: ABC Islands

21-Day Panama Canal

6-Day Pacific Coastal Cruise

One of the biggest new features being added are the addition of solo balcony cabins on decks 8 and 11. They offer prime vantage points comparable to the cruise line’s highest verandah categories and deliver strong value compared to full verandahs in similar locations.

Michael Stendebach, senior vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re excited about what Holland America Evolution represents for our fleet and for our guests. We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard the elevated Oosterdam through these new voyages, where they’ll be among the first to experience what this transformation brings.

“From the first step on board, guests will feel a more refined and thoughtfully designed experience, with new spaces like the Grand Dutch Café providing a sense of comfort and welcome as their vacation begins.”