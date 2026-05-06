Viking Opens New Expedition Cruises for Bookings

Viking has opened new expedition cruises in 2028-2029 for bookings that include sailings in the Arctic, Antarctic and the Great Lakes.

The cruises are designed for immersive exploration in some of the world’s most remote areas. The sailings will take place on Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, the cruise line’s two expedition ships.

The two ships each carry 378 guests in 189 cabins. They offer more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition cruise ships.

2028-2029 Expedition Cruises

New Viking itineraries that are now open for bookings include the following cruises:

Longitudinal World Cruise IV (62 days; Milwaukee to Ushuaia)

Great Lakes Collection (15 days; Toronto – Duluth)

Arctic to Antarctic Explorer (81 days; Nuuk – Ushuaia)

Great Lakes Treasures (10 days; roundtrip Milwaukee)

Into the Antarctic Circle (15 days; Buenos Aires – Ushuaia)

Into the Northwest Passage (13 days; roundtrip Nuuk)

Antarctic Explorer (13 days; Buenos Aires – Ushuaia)

From now through the end of May, Viking is offering up to 30% off fares and up to free international airfare on select 2026-2029 river, ocean and expedition cruises. All itineraries have a low deposit of just $25 per person.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“Our guests are curious travelers who seek meaningful experiences and a deeper connection to the destinations they visit. Our expedition voyages are designed to bring them closer to the natural world through immersive exploration and discovery, alongside scientists and destination experts. We are pleased to offer even more opportunities in the years to come.”