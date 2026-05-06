Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Buffet on 9 Cruises in 2027

Royal Caribbean is expanding their kosher buffet dining options for Yeshiva Week in 2027. It will now be offered on five ships across nine sailings.

Royal Caribbean’s kosher dinning for Yeshiva Week is a special dining plan that cruisers can add on nine cruises in 2027. The kosher buffet is located in the Solarium Bistro and comes with an extra charge.

The dining plan costs $130 per adult, per day and $65.00 per child, per day. There is also an 18% gratuity added to the dining plan. It must be purchased for the entire cruise as individual night bookings are not available.

Glatt kosher supervision is done by either Rabbi Dovid Weberman or a representing rabbi.

The kosher buffet for Yeshiva Week will be available on the following 9 Royal Caribbean cruises in 2027:

Oasis of the Seas (from Fort Lauderdale) – January 18

Oasis of the Seas – January 22

Oasis of the Seas – January 25

Odyssey of the Seas (from Cape Liberty, NJ) – January 14

Symphony of the Seas (from Galveston) – January 24

Wonder of the Seas (from Miami) – January 11

Wonder of the Seas – January 15

Ovation of the Seas (from Los Angeles) – January 22

Ovation of the Seas – January 25

This fresh kosher dining plan is different than the Frozen Kosher Plan that Royal Caribbean offers year-round.

The frozen program can be arranged with a minimum of 45 days notice for cruises in North America. For cruises in Europe and South America, a 90 day notice is required. For cruises in Asia and Australia, guests need to contact Royal Caribbean at least 100 days prior to their cruise.