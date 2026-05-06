New Residential Cruise Line Will Be All-Inclusive and Allow Pets

Fabled Voyages, a new residential cruise line that is targeting a 2028 launch, unveiled new details on what the cruise line will offer on board.

Fabled Voyages is the newest proposed residential cruise line that will have a ship you can live on. There are currently a few cruise lines that offer this, and you can see a complete list of them here.

Fabled Voyages will offer an all-inclusive, long-term living experience as you cruise to the most iconic destinations around the world. Residents will also be allowed to bring up to two cats and dogs with them.

Their first ship will carry approximately 1,200-1,600 guests while emphasizing stability, comfort, affordability and community.

Residents on board the ship can expect the following amenities:

Contemporary, residential style accommodations

Reliable high-speed internet for remote work

Diverse, high quality dining options

Enrichment programs, entertainment, and cultural experiences

A strong onboard community built for long term connection

The ship’s itineraries will include extended stays in Europe, Asia, South America and Asia. This will allow residents on board to fully experience each destination instead of rushing through it.

The cruise line will prioritize accessible healthcare and offer plans for subsidized medical, dental, and mental wellness services, an uncommon offering in the cruise industry.

Fabled Voyages recently announced that residents will be allowed to bring their cats and dogs with them on the ship.

The founders of Fabled Voyages said the following about the new cruise line:

“Our goal is simple. We want to create a place where people don’t just travel, they belong. Where your home moves with you, friendships prosper, and the world becomes your neighborhood.”

Cabins will start at just $100,000 for a five-year ownership, $120,000 for 10 years, and $140,000 for 15 years. Staterooms on the ship include inside, ocean view, balcony and suites.

The cruise line’s debut is currently targeted for 2028, with routes designed to follow favorable seasonal weather patterns. They also want to maximize cultural and scenic opportunities at different destinations around the world.

For more information on Fabled Voyages, you can visit their website.