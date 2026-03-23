Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Will Allow You to Bring Two Cats and Dogs

New Cruise Line Will Allow You to Bring Two Cats and Dogs

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A new cruise line that will begin accepting deposits on March 30, 2026 will allow up to two cats and dogs per cabin.

cruise ship deck

Fabled Voyages, a new residential cruise line where you can to live on a ship, will allow residents to bring their cats and dogs, up to two per cabin, on board with them. You can a list of all cruise lines that offer ships you can live on here.

Cabins will start at just $100,000 for a five year ownership, $120,000 for 10 years, and $140,000 for 15 years.

Pet program highlights include the following:

  • Cats and dogs permitted, up to two pets per residence, subject to size, behavior, and health requirements
  • Designated open-air walking areas and pet-friendly zones integrated into ship design
  • Planned onboard services including veterinary support, grooming options, and enhanced sanitation

 Madison Miller, Founder and CEO of Fabled Voyages, said the following:

“Pets are family for many of our future residents. Our responsibility was to design a program that respects that bond while maintaining comfort, safety, and harmony on board.

“Our goal is not to build a cruise centered around pets. It is to remove unnecessary limitations that prevent people from embracing long-term exploration.”

pets on cruise
Rendering of Fabled Voyages

Wi-Fi, room service with a set menu, smart TV, standard toiletries, twice weekly housekeeping, laundromat access, and laundry services will be available.

Monthly fees on Fabled Voyages will range from $5,850 to $6,600, per cabin.

However, the cruise line currently does not have a ship. On their website, they state that final amenities and layouts will be determined together with the community once a vessel is selected.

They are looking for a ship between 70,000 and 120,000 gross tons that will have a capacity of 1,000 to 2,400 residents.

Who is Fabled Voyages?

Fabled Voyages is a U.S. based residential cruise company developing a next-generation living experience that combines long-term residence, global travel, and community-focused amenities.

Designed for retirees, remote workers, and individuals seeking an alternative to traditional housing, Fabled Voyages emphasizes stability, wellness, and everyday livability rather than short-term tourism.

You can visit their website here.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Will Allow You to Bring Two Cats and Dogs
Previous article
“Ban Them Immediately”: Man Overboard on Oasis of the Seas Turns Out to Be Teenage Prank
Next article
Carnival Dream Headed Back to the U.S. After 16-Day Dry Dock

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts