New Cruise Line Will Allow You to Bring Two Cats and Dogs

A new cruise line that will begin accepting deposits on March 30, 2026 will allow up to two cats and dogs per cabin.

Fabled Voyages, a new residential cruise line where you can to live on a ship, will allow residents to bring their cats and dogs, up to two per cabin, on board with them. You can a list of all cruise lines that offer ships you can live on here.

Cabins will start at just $100,000 for a five year ownership, $120,000 for 10 years, and $140,000 for 15 years.

Pet program highlights include the following:

Cats and dogs permitted, up to two pets per residence, subject to size, behavior, and health requirements

Designated open-air walking areas and pet-friendly zones integrated into ship design

Planned onboard services including veterinary support, grooming options, and enhanced sanitation

Madison Miller, Founder and CEO of Fabled Voyages, said the following:

“Pets are family for many of our future residents. Our responsibility was to design a program that respects that bond while maintaining comfort, safety, and harmony on board.

“Our goal is not to build a cruise centered around pets. It is to remove unnecessary limitations that prevent people from embracing long-term exploration.”

Wi-Fi, room service with a set menu, smart TV, standard toiletries, twice weekly housekeeping, laundromat access, and laundry services will be available.

Monthly fees on Fabled Voyages will range from $5,850 to $6,600, per cabin.

However, the cruise line currently does not have a ship. On their website, they state that final amenities and layouts will be determined together with the community once a vessel is selected.

They are looking for a ship between 70,000 and 120,000 gross tons that will have a capacity of 1,000 to 2,400 residents.

Who is Fabled Voyages?

Fabled Voyages is a U.S. based residential cruise company developing a next-generation living experience that combines long-term residence, global travel, and community-focused amenities.

Designed for retirees, remote workers, and individuals seeking an alternative to traditional housing, Fabled Voyages emphasizes stability, wellness, and everyday livability rather than short-term tourism.

You can visit their website here.