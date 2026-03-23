Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Dream Headed Back to the U.S. After 16-Day Dry Dock

Carnival Dream Headed Back to the U.S. After 16-Day Dry Dock

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Dream is on its way back to the United States after spending 16 days in dry dock getting new, enhanced spaces.

Carnival Dream

Carnival Dream was out of service for a little over two weeks while in dry dock in Marseille, France. The cruise ship received general maintenance and newly enhanced spaces.

Among the highlights of the new spaces is a new Dreams Studio where guests can capture professional photos during their cruise. The ship also sports a new Carnival Adventures Store for booking shore excursions.

Dreams studio

Additional spaces on the ship that were refreshed include Effy Jewelry and a modernized casino with a new layout. There is also now a dedicated host station in the casino.

Carnival dream casino

Carnival Dream departed from Barcelona, Spain this past weekend and is sailing a 15-night cruise to Galveston, Texas. The ship will visit Spain, UK, and The Bahamas on the way over.

Once the ship is back in Galveston, it will join Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Breeze, and Carnival Legend in offering cruises from the port.

Carnival Dream will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas from Galveston, Texas.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Dream Headed Back to the U.S. After 16-Day Dry Dock
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