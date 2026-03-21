“Ban Them Immediately”: Man Overboard on Oasis of the Seas Turns Out to Be Teenage Prank

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was on the last sea day of a 6-day sailing from Port Everglades when the “Man Overboard” call was given on Friday, March 20, 2026.

But after 90 minutes the search operation was called off after it was learned that the whole thing was triggered by a teenage prank.

What Happened

The so called “prank” is no laughing matter, though. And authorities are not going to treat this lightly.

So, what happened?

According to social media reports, a group of teenagers told a girl’s grandmother that she had fallen over the side of the ship.

On cruise ships, there is no higher priority than a “Man Overboard” situation, so this is not treated lightly.

The grandmother immediately alerted the crew, and that triggered an entire chain of events that impacted everyone on the ship.

The Call Was Given

At about 12:15 PM, the captain issued the “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” signal over the PA system. This is the universal code for a person in the water, and it signals an immediate “all hands on deck” response for the crew.

The 6,700-passenger cruise ship changed its course near the coast of Cuba, and the next hour and a half was spent conducting the search, contacting the U.S. Coast Guard, and deploying life rings.

One Reddit user was in the buffet area of the ship when it all happened:

“I’m on the ship. It was terrifying. I was in the [Windjammer] when the announcement was made. All the crew ran to the windows to look over. I saw them throw over two life rings. The fun was sucked out of the room. Everyone was sad and concerned. The staff tried to distract everyone by doing a performance. Eventually the captain made the announcement that it was a prank and I was relieved.”

Another Redditor was on board when the captain came on the PA system as well, saying:

“Then a few mins later [the] captain, all out of breath from running, comes on the loud speaker to tell us that someone went overboard and coast guard has been called in. We had to abruptly turn the ship. Everyone felt it. An hour later, captain advised that no one ever fell overboard and some obnoxious kids thought it would be funny to play a prank.”

Because Royal Caribbean took this situation seriously, shows were canceled and pool decks were cleared as every crew member seemed to have a role to play.

Passengers were seen using their phones to zoom in on the ocean surface, hoping to spot a survivor.

The “All Clear”

Passengers described the environment as tense on the ship, but at 1:45 PM the captain gave the update.

The missing girl had been found safe and sound on the ship. The captain also informed the passengers that the entire event had been a “joke” played by a group of children.

While the ship was eventually cleared to continue its trip back to Fort Lauderdale, the “prank” left a sour taste in the minds of cruisers on board.

A Costly “Joke”

While the “missing” girl was eventually found safe on board about 90 minutes later, the “all-clear” announcement didn’t exactly bring a smile to everyone’s faces. The whole thing turned from concern to frustration.

A ton of resources were used to try to find someone who was never actually missing.

As one Reddit user pointed out:

“Guarantee that family will be banned and they may get hit with a bill for the ship having to waste resources for the search.”

Another cruiser on Oasis of the Seas took to Facebook to say, “Ban them, immediately!”:

Possible Consequences

Social media lit up with fellow passengers and other cruise travelers calling for all kinds of consequences for these actions. If nothing else, cruisers don’t want others to think this kind of thing is ok to try.

Royal Caribbean has not issued a formal statement about this incident yet, and there are a lot of factors to consider.

But there are several possible consequences from this kind of “prank” that everyone should consider.

Federal Felony Charges: Under U.S. law, intentionally communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard is a felony. This can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Under U.S. law, intentionally communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard is a felony. This can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Massive Fines: Civil penalties can reach $250,000, plus the actual cost of the search. As one Reddit user wrote, “They should get billed for the cost of the Coast Guard call out too.“

Civil penalties can reach $250,000, plus the actual cost of the search. As one Reddit user wrote, “They should get billed for the cost of the Coast Guard call out too.“ The “Lifetime Ban”: Royal Caribbean is historically pretty strict with safety violations. It is possible that those found responsible will be permanently banned from all Royal Caribbean Group ships (including Celebrity and Silversea).

Oasis of the Seas is back in Port Everglades this morning. The ship is scheduled to depart for an 8-day sailing to the Southern Caribbean today.

We don’t know what kind of consequences those involved in this man overboard prank will face, but hopefully this story will be a lesson to others to never try this kind of thing, ever!