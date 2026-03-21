All 4 Virgin Cruise Ships Will Come Together for Historic Meetup

Virgin’s entire fleet of four adults-only cruise ships will come together in the Caribbean for a historic meetup next February.

On February 16, 2027, Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady, and Brilliant Lady will meet at 22°12’57″N, 77°16’07″W in the Caribbean, 38 nautical miles north of Nuevitas, Cuba.

It will mark the first time any cruise line or maritime operator has brought an entire fleet to a single coordinate at the same moment in recorded history.

Virgin Voyages is calling the meet up “Sisters at Sea” and you can take part in this historic day by booking one of the following four cruises:

Scarlet Lady: 5 nights from Miami, February 15–20, 2027

Valiant Lady: 7 nights from San Juan, February 13–20, 2027

Resilient Lady: 7 nights from Miami, February 14–21, 2027

Brilliant Lady: 10 nights from Miami, February 8–18, 2027

The adults-only cruise line will also give an exclusive preview of their future roadmap to guests on board all four ships.

Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson, said the following:

“When we launched Scarlet Lady, we had a vision, and that vision was always four ships but one community. This fleetwide meet-up is that dream made real. At Virgin, we want to be the reason someone smiles today. Next year, 15,000 smiles at sea are guaranteed as we celebrate our brilliant Crew and the hundreds of thousands of Sailors who truly own this gathering. Thank you to each and every one of you for being the wind in our sails.”

Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Marketing Officer, added,

“There are voyages, and then there are moments that are so epic they become lifelong memories. Sisters at Sea is the latter, and we have so much planned to blow your mind and make you laugh and cry with joy. When those four ships are on the water together, and we hear the collective cheers from every Crew member and Sailor, it will be proof that nothing is more powerful than the community that loves and supports you and that we are better together. If you are a part of our brand history, we invite you back to celebrate this incredible moment with us.”