Cruise NewsAll 4 Virgin Cruise Ships Will Come Together for Historic Meetup

All 4 Virgin Cruise Ships Will Come Together for Historic Meetup

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages

Virgin’s entire fleet of four adults-only cruise ships will come together in the Caribbean for a historic meetup next February.

virgin voyages scarlet lady in port

On February 16, 2027, Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady, and Brilliant Lady will meet at 22°12’57″N, 77°16’07″W in the Caribbean, 38 nautical miles north of Nuevitas, Cuba.

It will mark the first time any cruise line or maritime operator has brought an entire fleet to a single coordinate at the same moment in recorded history.

Virgin Voyages is calling the meet up “Sisters at Sea” and you can take part in this historic day by booking one of the following four cruises:

  • Scarlet Lady: 5 nights from Miami, February 15–20, 2027
  • Valiant Lady: 7 nights from San Juan, February 13–20, 2027
  • Resilient Lady:  7 nights from Miami, February 14–21, 2027
  • Brilliant Lady:  10 nights from Miami, February 8–18, 2027

The adults-only cruise line will also give an exclusive preview of their future roadmap to guests on board all four ships.

Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson, said the following:

“When we launched Scarlet Lady, we had a vision, and that vision was always four ships but one community. This fleetwide meet-up is that dream made real. At Virgin, we want to be the reason someone smiles today. Next year, 15,000 smiles at sea are guaranteed as we celebrate our brilliant Crew and the hundreds of thousands of Sailors who truly own this gathering. Thank you to each and every one of you for being the wind in our sails.”

Nathan Rosenberg, Chief Marketing Officer, added,

“There are voyages, and then there are moments that are so epic they become lifelong memories. Sisters at Sea is the latter, and we have so much planned to blow your mind and make you laugh and cry with joy. When those four ships are on the water together, and we hear the collective cheers from every Crew member and Sailor, it will be proof that nothing is more powerful than the community that loves and supports you and that we are better together. If you are a part of our brand history, we invite you back to celebrate this incredible moment with us.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsAll 4 Virgin Cruise Ships Will Come Together for Historic Meetup
Previous article
Galveston to Dock 7 Cruise Ships at Once, According to New Master Plan
Next article
“Ban Them Immediately”: Man Overboard on Oasis of the Seas Turns Out to Be Teenage Prank

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts