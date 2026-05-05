Update: 88 Passengers Isolated on Dutch Expedition Ship After 3 Hantavirus Deaths; Medical Evacuation Underway

A Dutch-owned expedition ship at about half its total capacity is being held off the coast of Cape Verde after three passengers died and others became ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak.

Reports on this story have been flooding social media and news outlets, and while the cruise line in question isn’t one we typically cover, it’s important that cruisers know what’s actually going on.

MV Hondius is a 170-passenger Polar Class 6 expedition ship operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, which is headquartered in the Netherlands.

The 6,000-gross-ton ship departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026, for what was scheduled to be a multi-week sailing across the Atlantic.

The voyage included stops in Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and other South Atlantic islands before its scheduled arrival in Praia, Cape Verde, on May 4.

But instead of a normal end to the cruise for the passengers on board, the ship is now essentially in a waiting game in open waters near Praia.

Cape Verde authorities have refused docking as a precautionary measure to protect the local population under international health regulations. This is not uncommon and we saw this happen a lot during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic when ships were delayed in disembarking passengers due to outbreaks onboard.

The ship’s passengers, along with 61 crew members, are now waiting for help as specialized medical evacuations have finally been confirmed.

Current Situation (Updated May 5, 2026)

Medical Evacuations Underway: Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two specialized aircraft are en route to Cape Verde. They will evacuate two individuals requiring urgent medical care, along with a guest associated with the passenger who passed away on May 2. These individuals will be flown to the Netherlands.

Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed Tuesday afternoon that two specialized aircraft are en route to Cape Verde. They will evacuate two individuals requiring urgent medical care, along with a guest associated with the passenger who passed away on May 2. These individuals will be flown to the Netherlands. Repositioning to Canary Islands: Once the evacuations are complete, Hondius will begin a three-day transit toward the Canary Islands (either Gran Canaria or Tenerife) for further screening and eventual disembarkation.

Once the evacuations are complete, Hondius will begin a three-day transit toward the Canary Islands (either Gran Canaria or Tenerife) for further screening and eventual disembarkation. Three Confirmed Deaths: A Dutch husband and wife, plus a German national. The first victim passed away on April 11. His wife later passed away in South Africa on April 26. The third passenger passed away on board on May 2.

A Dutch husband and wife, plus a German national. The first victim passed away on April 11. His wife later passed away in South Africa on April 26. The third passenger passed away on board on May 2. Seven Total Cases: The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified seven cases (two laboratory-confirmed hantavirus and five suspected). This includes a British passenger currently in intensive care in Johannesburg.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified seven cases (two laboratory-confirmed hantavirus and five suspected). This includes a British passenger currently in intensive care in Johannesburg. Status of Crew: Two crew members (one British and one Dutch) remain on board with acute respiratory symptoms and are part of the urgent medical evacuation to the Netherlands.

Understanding the Hantavirus Risk

Hantavirus is a rare, rodent-borne virus typically spread through contact with infected urine, droppings, or saliva. It causes severe respiratory problems and is not usually transmitted between people.

However, the WHO issued an update stating they cannot rule out human-to-human transmission in this specific case, as they suspect a strain known as the Andes virus, which has shown the ability to spread between close contacts in the past.

The risk to the general public still remains very low. Exposure most likely occurred during shore excursions earlier in the voyage, given the virus’s long incubation period of up to eight weeks.

Oceanwide Expeditions reports that passengers and crew are calm and cooperating with isolation measures. In this case isolation includes a strict cabin-only lockdown and “maximal physical distancing” as the crew continue with deep cleaning efforts all around the ship.

The company is working with Dutch authorities, the WHO, and the RIVM to manage the safe return of everyone on board.

A Half-Full Ship

Hondius, built in 2019, is a modern ice-strengthened vessel designed for small-group expeditions. This sailing was only about half full with 88 passengers, which has helped with isolation and response efforts.

This is an extremely rare incident, as hantavirus outbreaks on ships are highly unusual. The story is developing rapidly with new information coming in every few minutes.

Health authorities are still testing, contact tracing, and making plans to get passengers and crew back to their 23 different countries, including 17 Americans, 19 British nationals, and four Canadians.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as this story develops.