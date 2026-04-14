Holland America Line Spending $500 Million to Update Their Cruise Ships

Holland America Line has announced their biggest fleet update ever, a $500 million project that will update and add new features to six of their cruise ships.

Holland America Evolution is a multi-year bow-to-stern revitalization that will bring the best of Pinnacle class ships to the following six ships: Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Westerdam, Noordam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam.

The renovations will begin in the fall of 2027, starting with Oosterdam, and see the following additions to Holland America cruise ships:

Added restaurant and bar options

New staterooms and suites (including solo cabins and Bridgeview suites)

Grand Dutch Cafe added to more ships

Refreshing key guest spaces

New Cabins/Suites

Holland America Line is adding and expanding stateroom and suites. The project will add 76 cabins to Oosterdam, including 30 Solo Verandahs that will be built specifically for solo cruisers. Each will feature a private balcony, dedicated workspace and full Holland America Line amenities.

Two new Bridgeview Suites will offer 180-degree ocean views and have 900 square feet of living space. Each suite, located at the front of the ship, will have a wraparound balcony.

The cruise line is reimaging their Pinnacle Suite, the most expansive suite on Vista class ships at 1,550 square feet. These suites have panoramic views, a private balcony, separate living room, powder room, bedroom, ensuite bath and walk-in closet.

Holland America is adding 24 Vista Suites on Oosterdam for the first time. They offer spacious, light-filled premium accommodations with a comfortable sitting area, oversized windows and a private verandah.

Grand Dutch Café

The insanely popular Grand Dutch Café is currently only offered on Pinnacle class vessels but will now be added to more Holland America ships. It is inspired by European café culture and rooted in the cruise line’s Dutch heritage.

Behind the Scenes

Included in the renovations on Oosterdam are improvements to sustainability to help improve efficiency and reducing overall environmental impact.

Holland America Line is refreshing and replacing interiors with a strong focus on waste reduction and circular design, prioritizing upcycling and material reuse while bringing greater lightness and an elevated, timeless look and feel.

The cruise line is enhancing system performance to reduce energy demand and lower operational carbon intensity over time.

Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line, gave the following statement about the new ship upgrades:

“Our guests have been very clear about what they love about our ships and what they want to see more of, and Holland America Evolution is our answer to that.

“This investment allows us to introduce experiences and venues that are new to the fleet, add Pinnacle-class favorites like Grand Dutch Café, and create new stateroom categories designed for the way people travel today, all while preserving the perfectly sized ship experience that defines Holland America.”

Holland America Line told Cruise Fever that additional renovations, including new cruises on Oosterdam, will be announced in the coming weeks. You can keep up on details about Holland America Evolution at www.hollandamerica.com/evolution.