Cruising Solo? List of Every Cruise Ship that Has Solo Cabins

It may not seem fair, but solo cruisers have to pay extra for the person they are not bringing on the cruise.
With a charge known as the single supplement fee, cruise lines charge the same rate as if the cabin has two people staying in it. This means that per-person-charge should be doubled to get the actual price.
It makes financial sense for the cruise lines but makes it harder for single travelers to justify going on a cruise alone when they have to foot the bill for someone who is not even there.
Cruise lines have always operated on a double-occupancy business model and staterooms are typically configured for two guests.
I get asked all the time, “Which cruise ships have solo cabins?”
Thankfully, there are now many cruise ships with cabins made just for solo cruisers, with more newer ships adding this feature.
These solo cabins — sometimes called studio cabins — do not have the single supplement charge, giving lone cruise enthusiasts a level playing field.
If you want to cruise solo, this list is for you.
Related: 10 things you should never do in your cabin
Cruise ships with solo cabins
We have compiled a list of every mainstream cruise ship that has solo cabins.
Keep in mind that some cruise lines do not have cabins for single travelers. For instance, Carnival, Princess, and Disney do not currently operate any ships with solo cabins.
Also, in most cases solo cabins are interior staterooms, with some occasional ocean view cabins available.
Royal Caribbean ships with studio cabins
Royal Caribbean has solo cabins on 12 cruise ships. Their accommodation options include an inside studio stateroom, virtual balcony staterooms, and a super studio ocean view stateroom with a balcony. These rooms vary in size from 101 to 199 square feet.
Harmony of the Seas is the only Oasis-class vessel with studio cabins, and all of the Quantum-class ships with the line have cabins for solo travelers. Virtual views in some interior cabins have vertical TV screens that simulate a view outside the ship.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|Anthem of the Seas
|Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony
|Full
|26
|Adventure of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|5
|Brilliance of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|3
|Harmony of the Seas
|Studio Interior, Studio Ocean View
|Full
|15
|Jewel of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|3
|Mariner of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|2
|Odyssey of the Seas
|Studio Ocean View Balcony
|Full
|12
|Ovation of the Seas
|Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony
|Full
|28
|Quantum of the Seas
|Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony
|Full
|28
|Radiance of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|3
|Serenade of the Seas
|Studio Interior
|Twin
|3
|Spectrum of the Seas
|Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony
|Full
|28
Norwegian Cruise Line Ships with Solo Cabins
Norwegian was one of the first mainstream cruise lines to introduce solo cabins to their ships. The studio cabins on these ships are about 100 sq. feet and come with a double bed.
The idea with Norwegian Epic was such a hit that the line kept integrating solo cabins into its Breakaway-class vessels.
Studios on Norwegian ships also come with access to a special lounge for single cruisers, and these solo cabins sell out pretty fast when bookings open.
Porthole Magazine has crowned Norwegian as the “Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers” for 6 years in a row.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|Norwegian Bliss
|Studio
|Full
|82
|Norwegian Breakaway
|Studio
|Full
|59
|Norwegian Encore
|Studio
|Full
|82
|Norwegian Epic
|Studio
|Full
|128
|Norwegian Escape
|Studio
|Full
|82
|Norwegian Getaway
|Studio
|Full
|59
|Norwegian Prima
|Studio
|Full
|73
|Norwegian Viva
|Studio
|Full
|73
|Pride of America
|Studio
|Full
|4
*Norwegian Epic has more solo cabins that any other cruise ship at sea.
Related: 10 things you should never do in your cabin
MSC Cruises ships with solo cabins
A select few MSC ships have studio cabins. While the typical size bed in these cabins is a twin-size, many of these staterooms offer 130 square feet of space. The couch doubles as a bed, maximizing the space in the already fairly spacious stateroom by industry standards.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|MSC Bellissima
|Interior Studio
|Twin
|32
|MSC Grandiosa
|Interior Studio
|Twin
|15
|MSC Meraviglia
|Interior Studio
|Twin
|32
|MSC Virtuosa
|Interior Studio
|Twin
|15
|MSC World Europa
|Ocean View Studio, Interior Studio
|Twin
|22
Celebrity Cruises ships with solo cabins
The solo cabins on some Celebrity Edge-class vessels are a whopping 140 square feet. Some of these single cabins can also be booked as twins as they have sofa beds for a second person.
The solos cabins on Edge-class ships with Celebrity are located on forward deck 6. They are the same size as the other Infinite Verandah cabins except without the couch.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|Celebrity Apex
|ES Edge Veranda
|Full
|24
|Celebrity Ascent
|ES Edge Veranda
|Full
|16
|Celebrity Beyond
|ES Edge Veranda
|Full
|32
|Celebrity Edge
|Es Edge Veranda
|Full
|16
|Celebrity Silhouette
|Interior Studio
|Full
|4
*Celebrity Silhouette is a Solstice-class vessel that was recently retrofit with the solo cabins.
Related: 15 things people always forget to pack on their cruise
Holland America Line ships with solo cabins
Holland America offers solo cabins on just a handful of ships. The square footage available to solo cruisers ranges from 127 to 172. They are about identical to regular ocean view cabins and are generally located forward on the Main Deck.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|Koningsdam
|Ocean View Studio
|Twin
|12
|Nieuw Statendam
|Ocean View Studio
|Twin
|12
|Rotterdam
|Ocean View Studio
|Twin
|12
Cunard cruise ships with solo cabins
There are currently three ships in Cunard’s fleet with a fourth being added in 2024. Queen Mary 2 had 15 single cabins added to the vessel during a recent dry dock. The area now used for solo cabins was formerly part of the casino and photo gallery on board.
|Ship
|Category
|Bed
|# of Cabins
|Queen Mary 2
|Ocean View Deck 2,3
|Twin
|15
|Queen Elizabeth
|8 Ocean View, 1 Interior
|Twin
|9
|Queen Victoria
|8 Ocean view, 1 Interior
|Twin
|9
Virgin Voyages’ solo cabins
Virgin has built their recent ships with solo cruisers in mind. The solo cabins are over 100 sq. feet and are mostly interior, with a few that have forward-facing sea views.
|Ship
|Categories
|# of Cabins
|Scarlet Lady
|Interior, Forward Ocean View
|46
|Valiant Lady
|Interior, Forward Ocean View
|46
|Resilient Lady
|Interior, Forward Ocean View
|46
Related: 12 things you can still get for free on a cruise ship
Costa cruise ships with solo cabins
|Ship
|# of Cabins
|Costa Fascinosa
|17
|Costa Favolosa
|17
|Costa Pacifica
|17
|Costa Serena
|17
|Costa Magica
|14
|Costa Fortuna
|14
P&O cruise ships with solo cabins
|Ship
|# of Cabins
|P&O Arvia
|32
|P&O Azura
|18
|P&O Arcadia
|6
|P&O Aurora
|4
|P&O Britannia
|27
|P&O Oriana
|2
|P&O Ventura
|18
Fred Olsen cruise ships with solo cabins
|Ship
|# of Cabins
|Balmoral
|64
|Bolette
|52
Oceania solo cabins
Luxury line, Oceania, has also embraced solo cruise travel, now with four ships in the fleet that cater to cruisers traveling alone. Oceania’s new ship, Vista is set to debut later this year and will also have solo cabins.
|Ship
|# of Cabins
|Insignia
|14
|Nautica
|14
|Regatta
|14
|Sirena
|14
Final thoughts
Even if you go on a cruise by yourself in a standard cabin, you will not have to pay port fees and gratuities for the second person.
And with the high demand for studio cabins, you should always at least compare the price of a standard room with the solo cabin to see if you’re actually saving a substantial sum.
Read more: 10 things you CAN pack on your cruise but shouldn’t