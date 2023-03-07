Cruising Solo? List of Every Cruise Ship that Has Solo Cabins

It may not seem fair, but solo cruisers have to pay extra for the person they are not bringing on the cruise.

With a charge known as the single supplement fee, cruise lines charge the same rate as if the cabin has two people staying in it. This means that per-person-charge should be doubled to get the actual price.

It makes financial sense for the cruise lines but makes it harder for single travelers to justify going on a cruise alone when they have to foot the bill for someone who is not even there.

Cruise lines have always operated on a double-occupancy business model and staterooms are typically configured for two guests.

I get asked all the time, “Which cruise ships have solo cabins?”

Thankfully, there are now many cruise ships with cabins made just for solo cruisers, with more newer ships adding this feature.

These solo cabins — sometimes called studio cabins — do not have the single supplement charge, giving lone cruise enthusiasts a level playing field.

If you want to cruise solo, this list is for you.

Cruise ships with solo cabins

We have compiled a list of every mainstream cruise ship that has solo cabins.

Keep in mind that some cruise lines do not have cabins for single travelers. For instance, Carnival, Princess, and Disney do not currently operate any ships with solo cabins.

Also, in most cases solo cabins are interior staterooms, with some occasional ocean view cabins available.

Royal Caribbean ships with studio cabins

Royal Caribbean has solo cabins on 12 cruise ships. Their accommodation options include an inside studio stateroom, virtual balcony staterooms, and a super studio ocean view stateroom with a balcony. These rooms vary in size from 101 to 199 square feet.

Harmony of the Seas is the only Oasis-class vessel with studio cabins, and all of the Quantum-class ships with the line have cabins for solo travelers. Virtual views in some interior cabins have vertical TV screens that simulate a view outside the ship.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins Anthem of the Seas Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony Full 26 Adventure of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 5 Brilliance of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 3 Harmony of the Seas Studio Interior, Studio Ocean View Full 15 Jewel of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 3 Mariner of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 2 Odyssey of the Seas Studio Ocean View Balcony Full 12 Ovation of the Seas Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony Full 28 Quantum of the Seas Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony Full 28 Radiance of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 3 Serenade of the Seas Studio Interior Twin 3 Spectrum of the Seas Studio Interior (Virtual View), Studio Ocean View with Balcony Full 28

Norwegian Cruise Line Ships with Solo Cabins

Norwegian was one of the first mainstream cruise lines to introduce solo cabins to their ships. The studio cabins on these ships are about 100 sq. feet and come with a double bed.

The idea with Norwegian Epic was such a hit that the line kept integrating solo cabins into its Breakaway-class vessels.

Studios on Norwegian ships also come with access to a special lounge for single cruisers, and these solo cabins sell out pretty fast when bookings open.

Porthole Magazine has crowned Norwegian as the “Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers” for 6 years in a row.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins Norwegian Bliss Studio Full 82 Norwegian Breakaway Studio Full 59 Norwegian Encore Studio Full 82 Norwegian Epic Studio Full 128 Norwegian Escape Studio Full 82 Norwegian Getaway Studio Full 59 Norwegian Prima Studio Full 73 Norwegian Viva Studio Full 73 Pride of America Studio Full 4

*Norwegian Epic has more solo cabins that any other cruise ship at sea.

MSC Cruises ships with solo cabins

A select few MSC ships have studio cabins. While the typical size bed in these cabins is a twin-size, many of these staterooms offer 130 square feet of space. The couch doubles as a bed, maximizing the space in the already fairly spacious stateroom by industry standards.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins MSC Bellissima Interior Studio Twin 32 MSC Grandiosa Interior Studio Twin 15 MSC Meraviglia Interior Studio Twin 32 MSC Virtuosa Interior Studio Twin 15 MSC World Europa Ocean View Studio, Interior Studio Twin 22

Celebrity Cruises ships with solo cabins

The solo cabins on some Celebrity Edge-class vessels are a whopping 140 square feet. Some of these single cabins can also be booked as twins as they have sofa beds for a second person.

The solos cabins on Edge-class ships with Celebrity are located on forward deck 6. They are the same size as the other Infinite Verandah cabins except without the couch.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins Celebrity Apex ES Edge Veranda Full 24 Celebrity Ascent ES Edge Veranda Full 16 Celebrity Beyond ES Edge Veranda Full 32 Celebrity Edge Es Edge Veranda Full 16 Celebrity Silhouette Interior Studio Full 4

*Celebrity Silhouette is a Solstice-class vessel that was recently retrofit with the solo cabins.

Holland America Line ships with solo cabins

Holland America offers solo cabins on just a handful of ships. The square footage available to solo cruisers ranges from 127 to 172. They are about identical to regular ocean view cabins and are generally located forward on the Main Deck.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins Koningsdam Ocean View Studio Twin 12 Nieuw Statendam Ocean View Studio Twin 12 Rotterdam Ocean View Studio Twin 12

Cunard cruise ships with solo cabins

There are currently three ships in Cunard’s fleet with a fourth being added in 2024. Queen Mary 2 had 15 single cabins added to the vessel during a recent dry dock. The area now used for solo cabins was formerly part of the casino and photo gallery on board.

Ship Category Bed # of Cabins Queen Mary 2 Ocean View Deck 2,3 Twin 15 Queen Elizabeth 8 Ocean View, 1 Interior Twin 9 Queen Victoria 8 Ocean view, 1 Interior Twin 9

Virgin Voyages’ solo cabins

Virgin has built their recent ships with solo cruisers in mind. The solo cabins are over 100 sq. feet and are mostly interior, with a few that have forward-facing sea views.

Ship Categories # of Cabins Scarlet Lady Interior, Forward Ocean View 46 Valiant Lady Interior, Forward Ocean View 46 Resilient Lady Interior, Forward Ocean View 46

Costa cruise ships with solo cabins

Ship # of Cabins Costa Fascinosa 17 Costa Favolosa 17 Costa Pacifica 17 Costa Serena 17 Costa Magica 14 Costa Fortuna 14

P&O cruise ships with solo cabins

Ship # of Cabins P&O Arvia 32 P&O Azura 18 P&O Arcadia 6 P&O Aurora 4 P&O Britannia 27 P&O Oriana 2 P&O Ventura 18

Fred Olsen cruise ships with solo cabins

Ship # of Cabins Balmoral 64 Bolette 52

Oceania solo cabins

Luxury line, Oceania, has also embraced solo cruise travel, now with four ships in the fleet that cater to cruisers traveling alone. Oceania’s new ship, Vista is set to debut later this year and will also have solo cabins.

Ship # of Cabins Insignia 14 Nautica 14 Regatta 14 Sirena 14

Final thoughts

Even if you go on a cruise by yourself in a standard cabin, you will not have to pay port fees and gratuities for the second person.

And with the high demand for studio cabins, you should always at least compare the price of a standard room with the solo cabin to see if you’re actually saving a substantial sum.

