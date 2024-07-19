Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises3 New Features on Princess Cruises' Newest Ship Will Not Be Opening

3 New Features on Princess Cruises' Newest Ship Will Not Be Opening

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has announced that three of the new features that are on the top deck of their newest cruise ship, Sun Princess, will not be opening.

Sun Princess cruise ship

Sun Princess debuted several months ago but areas of Park19 never opened.   The cruise line said at the time that they were waiting on safety certifications for several of the features before they could open.

When I sailed on the ship in March, they were running safety checks on the RollGlider and Ropes Course. In April, the cruise line said that they expected the experiences to open in May. Now, they won’t open at all.

Three of the features of Park19 on Sun Princess that will not be opening are:

  • RollGlider
  • Coastal Climb
  • Ropes Course
Ropes course on Sun Princess
The Ropes Course on Sun Princess will not be opening.

Sea Breeze RollGlider was going to the first ever hang-gliding inspired experience on a cruise ship. It would allow guests to glide around an overhead track at speeds up to 11 mph.  The 60–90 second ride would also have been ADA accessible as well.

Why are areas of Park19 not opening? Princess Cruises sent the following statement to Cruise Fever:

“We regret to announce that Princess is unable to accept delivery of the RollGlider, Coastal Climb, and Ropes Course features within Park19 aboard Sun Princess and those experiences will not be opening. We are actively evaluating these areas for future recreational opportunities to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests.”

There are five areas of Park19 that are open for guests to enjoy. They are:

  • Infinite Horizon: Leaning tilt walls that cantilever over the side of the ship, allowing guests to peer out from deck 19 and look down to deck nine and beyond.
  • Hammock Area: Relaxing hammocks that offer a great way to hang out with family and friends.
  • Splash Zone: A whimsical splash area with pop jets and a beautiful water sculpture offering a refreshing and relaxing area to chill.
  • Recreational Court: This multifunctional sports court offers a number of options, including cornhole, ping pong, shuffleboard, and more.
  • Jogging Track: A refreshing open-air track where guests can walk, jog, or run at their own leisure and pace.

the Lookout on Sun Princess

It will be interesting to see what Princess Cruises does with this space on Sun Princess.

Park19 on Sun Princess is located on decks 19, 20 and 21.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
