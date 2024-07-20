Celebrity Cruises Hosting Next President’s Cruise in May 2025

Celebrity Cruises will host their next President’s Cruise in May 2025. This eight night sailing on Celebrity Apex will visit the Norwegian fjords.

Celebrity Cruises’ President’s Cruise to the Norwegian fjords will depart on May 17, 2025. It will allow Celebrity’s president and executive team members to spend time with the cruise line’s Captain’s Club members.

The cruise will visit several ports in Norway including Oslo, Alesund and Bergen.

The President’s Cruise also features special events and unique experiences only offered on a President’s Cruise.

Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“The President’s Cruise is a massive celebration of our Captain’s Club members, and the sailing is an incredible opportunity for me and my executive team to spend time with our guests.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to hear guests’ stories and experience Celebrity through their eyes. The feedback and ideas we receive while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”

This year’s President’s Cruise was a six night sailing on Celebrity Beyond to the Caribbean. It also visited Perfect Day at CocoCay that had surprises like jet ski and flyboard stunt performers.

Two unforgettable sea days were filled with one-of-a-kind activities. A pool party like no other featured performances from members of the Team USA Artistic Swimming team, entertainment from Guinness World Record holding hula hoopers, and crowd-favorite games like the Officers vs Guests pool volleyball game, umpired by Hodges Bethge.

“A Conversation with Celebrity” provided the opportunity to ask unfiltered questions to Celebrity executives and guests were also treated to unique performances from West End star Marisha Wallace and Celebrity Reflection captain, Captain Kyriakos Matragkas, who put on a rock show like none other.