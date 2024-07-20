Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Hosting Next President's Cruise in May 2025

Celebrity Cruises Hosting Next President’s Cruise in May 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Celebrity Cruises will host their next President’s Cruise in May 2025. This eight night sailing on Celebrity Apex will visit the Norwegian fjords.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Celebrity Cruises’ President’s Cruise to the Norwegian fjords will depart on May 17, 2025. It will allow Celebrity’s president and executive team members to spend time with the cruise line’s Captain’s Club members.

The cruise will visit several ports in Norway including Oslo, Alesund and Bergen.

The President’s Cruise also features special events and unique experiences only offered on a President’s Cruise.

Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement:

“The President’s Cruise is a massive celebration of our Captain’s Club members, and the sailing is an incredible opportunity for me and my executive team to spend time with our guests.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to hear guests’ stories and experience Celebrity through their eyes. The feedback and ideas we receive while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”

This year’s President’s Cruise was a six night sailing on Celebrity Beyond to the Caribbean. It also visited Perfect Day at CocoCay that had surprises like jet ski and flyboard stunt performers.

Two unforgettable sea days were filled with one-of-a-kind activities. A pool party like no other featured performances from members of the Team USA Artistic Swimming team, entertainment from Guinness World Record holding hula hoopers, and crowd-favorite games like the Officers vs Guests pool volleyball game, umpired by Hodges Bethge.

“A Conversation with Celebrity” provided the opportunity to ask unfiltered questions to Celebrity executives and guests were also treated to unique performances from West End star Marisha Wallace and Celebrity Reflection captain, Captain Kyriakos Matragkas, who put on a rock show like none other.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Hosting Next President's Cruise in May 2025
Previous article
3 New Features on Princess Cruises’ Newest Ship Will Not Be Opening
Next article
Cruise Line Announces 173 New Itineraries for 2026-2027

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved