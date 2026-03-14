Celebrity River Cruises Will Offer Four Curated Categories of Excursions

Celebrity River Cruises announced that they will be offering four curated categories of shore excursions when they start sailing on rivers in Europe in 2027.

These four categories of shore excursions will be available across all 2027-2028 river cruises. In addition, Celebrity will offer pre- and post-cruise stays in Prague, Budapest and Amsterdam.

Here is a look at the different type of shore excursions that will be offered on Celebrity River Cruises when they launch next year.

Storyteller Series

Guided by residents and cultural insiders, these included experiences showcase destinations through the eyes of the local community – think exploring Amsterdam’s hidden canals with a captain whose family has been cruising those waterways for decades or tracing Prague’s brewing history through historic and iconic taverns with a local brewer, and more.

Skillmaster Series

Included, hands-on experiences with local makers and artisans build connections to culture alongside the people who shape each destination. This includes cooking in a local Mamika’s (grandmother) kitchen in Budapest or learning Van Gogh’s techniques from a local artist in Amsterdam.

Keys to the City Series

A self-guided digital platform with interest-led route maps (art, food, history, architecture) will take guests to hidden spots where stationed local hosts await to unlock special access.

Celebrity Takeover Series

There will be one exclusive experience per sailing, a private transformation of a major European landmark or venue, available only to Celebrity guests. Each Celebrity Takeover Series indulgent bucket-list experience is designed to be the defining memory of a guest’s Celebrity River Cruises vacation.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays

Pre- and post-cruise stays will be available in Prague and Budapest starting in 2027 and will extend to Amsterdam in 2028. Each stay includes daily small-group tours with local hosts, premium hotel accommodations, dedicated concierge service for dining reservations and private experiences, daily breakfast, and airport transfers.

Bookings for pre- and post-cruise stays will open for bookings this summer.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said the following:

“On a Celebrity River Cruises vacation, no two days are the same because no two places are. We’ve built a destination program that connects guests to Europe more personally than anything the river cruise industry has offered before.

“With our groundbreaking destination discovery options, paired with thoughtfully crafted spaces onboard that inspire relaxation and connection, Celebrity River Cruises guests will return home with stories no one else can tell.”

Celebrity River Cruises will debut in August 2027 and the cruise line will have a total of five river ships in service by 2028.

Celebrity has ordered a total of 20 river ships that will sail on the most iconic rivers in Europe.