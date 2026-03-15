Cruise Ship Will Soon Have Two Exclusives Suites Above the Bridge

Margaritaville at Sea has announced plans to add two exclusive Bridge Wing Suites on the next ship that’s joining their fleet, Beachcomber.

The two suites, appropriately inspired by Captain and the Kid and Son of a Son of a Sailor, will be located on deck 9 above the bridge on each wing.

The only two of their kind at sea, the Bridge Wing Suites are the largest suites across all Margaritaville at Sea ships and are designed for guests seeking privacy and a more immersive connection to the voyage.

Guests staying in these suites will receive signature suite-level amenities that include expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces, oversized private terraces, dedicated concierge services, priority embarkation and disembarkation, and elevated in-suite finishes designed for relaxed, residential-style comfort at sea.

They will also enjoy a private tour of the ship’s bridge, offering a behind-the-scenes look at navigation and operations just steps from their accommodations.

Each suite also features outdoor dining, with breakfast and dinner served al fresco by a dedicated suite concierge, transforming the expansive terrace into a private retreat overlooking the open ocean.

Martha Brabham, Vice President of Design for Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line, said the following:

“These suites were designed to tell a story as much as offer a place to stay. From their elevated location above the bridge to design elements rooted in seafaring tales, every detail deepens the guest’s connection to life at sea. By offering only two Bridge Wing Suites, we’re creating an exclusive, distinctive experience within our portfolio.”

Beachcomber will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, starting in 2027 and offer four- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The ship will be the third and largest vessel in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet.