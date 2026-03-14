Some Carnival Cruisers Won’t Have All Loyalty Benefits on 3 Upcoming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line sent out an email to VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Platinum guests who are booked on three upcoming cruises regarding loyalty benefits they will not receive on their sailing.

Due to a high number of Platinum guests on certain cruises, Carnival Cruise Line is limiting some of the perks that Platinum cruisers receive when sailing on a Carnival ship.

The email that went out said that this will affect Platinum guests on the March 14, 2026 sailing on Carnival Spirit, the March 16, 2026 sailing on Carnival Legend, and the March 21, 2026 sailing on Carnival Dream.

Platinum cruisers on these three sailings will not receive the following loyalty perks that they normally receive:

Priority embarkation and debarkation (including at any ports of call)

Early stateroom access (to allow the housekeeping team to get the cabins ready by 1:30 PM, early luggage drop off cannot be facilitated given the limited turnaround time)

Priority Luggage delivery

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line may not be able to offer a priority line and phone assistance at Guest Services.

The email went on to say that Carnival apologizes for any disappointment due to the missed perks.

It’s not uncommon for Carnival to make slight changes to loyalty benefits on specific cruises that have a high number of Platinum and Diamond guests on board.

The March 14 sailing on Carnival Spirit is an eight-night cruise that will depart from Mobile, Alabama and visit Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay and Nassau, Bahamas.

The March 16 sailing on Carnival Legend is a 10-night cruise from Galveston, Texas that will visit Cozumel, Puerto Limon, Colon, and Roatan.

The March 21 sailing on Carnival Dream is a 15-night Transatlantic cruise that will sail from Barcelona, Spain to Galveston. The ship will visit Alicante, Malaga, Gibraltar and Celebration Key on its way to Texas.