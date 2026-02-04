Celebrity River Cruises’ Deployment Schedule for 2028, Ships and Itineraries

This past week, Celebrity River Cruises opened their 2028 sailings for bookings after their inaugural 2027 season sold out in minutes.

Celebrity River Cruises will have their first five of 20 ships in service for 2028. The cruises will range from six- to eight-days in length and kick off on March 16, 2028.

The five river ships Celebrity will have in service for 2028 will be:

Celebrity Boundless

Celebrity Compass

Celebrity Roamer

Celebrity Seeker

Celebrity Wanderer

Here is a look at the different sailings and itineraries that each ship will offer in Europe. All ships will visit the Christmas markets during the holiday season.

Celebrity Boundless

Celebrity Boundless will debut on September 16, 2028, a seven-night cruise on the Danube from Nuremberg to Budapest.

The ship will offer seven-night cruises on the Danube through the end of the year including sailings to the Christmas markets in late November and all of December.

Celebrity Compass

Celebrity Compass will be one of two ships to kick off the season on March 16, 2028.

Throughout the year, the ship will sail six-, seven-, and eight-night cruises that range from visiting the Belgian tulips in the spring to the Christmas markets in December.

Cruises will take place on the Danube, Main and Rhine rivers.

Celebrity Roamer

Celebrity Roamer will be the fourth ship in the fleet and debut on July 22, 2028, a seven-night cruise from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland.

The ship will sail its maiden season on the Rhine and will be christened on the September 9 sailing.

The ship will also visit the Christmas markets later in the year and every cruise is a seven-night voyage.

Celebrity Seeker

Celebrity Seeker will be the second ship that will kick off the 2028 season on March 16.

Celebrity Seeker will sail six- and seven-night cruises on the Danube, Main and Rhine through the season.

Celebrity Wanderer

Celebrity Wanderer will be the third ship in Celebrity’s river fleet when it debuts on April 22, 2028. The inaugural cruise is a seven-night Belgian Tulips cruise from Amsterdam to Brussels, Belgium.

The majority of the cruises on the ship in 2028 will be week-long sailings between Basel, Switzerland and Amsterdam.

The ship will be christened on the September 9, 2028 sailing.