MSC Cruises to Invest $450 Million in New Pier and Amenities for Freeport

Just a few days after MSC Cruises announced major upgrades to its private destination at Ocean Cay, it’s been revealed that the cruise line is making another big move in The Bahamas.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis announced in a press conference that MSC Cruises is moving forward with a $450 million investment to make major enhancements to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

“Yesterday, we signed and advanced another major step in the relaunch of Grand Bahama’s economy, through MSC’s major cruise terminal in Freeport Harbour,” Davis said, adding that growth had stalled in the area.

The new project will involve the building of a new cruise ship pier complex along with new visitor and commercial infrastructure.

The Project

Most of the $450 million will go toward developing a site known as Billy Cay. Cruisers that have sailed into Freeport in the past know how industrialized the area surrounding the cruise port can feel.

With this new project, instead of ships docking in that industrial area of the harbor, MSC is building a dedicated, state-of-the-art terminal.

The new pier will be built to handle the world’s largest cruise ships and a brand-new visitor center will greet cruisers in the welcome plaza.

The plans also include new spots for shopping, food, and local entertainment. The idea is to make the transition from ship to shore as seamless as possible.

Upgrading the Current Port

The remaining funds ($50 million) are for the existing Freeport Harbour area. This part of the project is focused on relaxation and local commerce that will include a new Beach Club and refurbishments to Retail Village.

A “Multi-User Facility”

Prime Minister Davis explained that “the project is designed as a multi-user facility, supporting operational flexibility,” which means it will be open to ships from other cruise lines as well.

The project is positioned to “capture greater cruise activity and higher passenger volumes” for Grand Bahama. The goal is for this area to be a port of call cruisers look forward to visiting instead it being an excuse to stay on the ship.

For MSC, it’s a strategic move to stay competitive with Carnival’s nearby “Celebration Key,” while making sure that the new Retail Village and Beach Club stay busy even when an MSC ship isn’t in port.

Doubling Down on The Bahamas

This Freeport project is only half of the story. MSC Cruises just recently announced a major upgrade of its existing private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

By late 2027, the island will have an extended pier capable of docking two ships at once. , The island will also be getting new dining venues and beach areas to handle the extra flow of passengers.

Some of the additions coming to Ocean Cay include: