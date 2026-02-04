MSC Yacht Club Being Added to Two More Cruise Ships

MSC Cruises has announced that they will be adding their MSC Yacht Club, a VIP ship-within-a-ship experience, to two more cruise ships.

MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra will be the final Musica class ships to receive the Yacht Club.

MSC Musica will receive it in late 2026 and MSC Orchestra in early 2027.

The MSC Yacht Club is an all-inclusive experience that features private suites, 24-hour butler and concierge service, and exclusive dining, lounge and sundeck spaces.

Guests staying in the Yacht Club on both ships will also enjoy MED by MSC, the cruise line’s exclusive collection of organic bath amenities crafted specifically for MSC Yacht Club guests.

For those seeking tailored experiences ashore, bespoke excursions and private transportation can be arranged to align with their individual preferences.

Once the Yacht Club is added to these two ships, it will give the cruise line 19 ships where it is available.

Sales for new MSC Yacht Club suites for these two ships will open soon.