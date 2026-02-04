shore excursions
Cruise NewsMSC Yacht Club Being Added to Two More Cruise Ships

MSC Yacht Club Being Added to Two More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that they will be adding their MSC Yacht Club, a VIP ship-within-a-ship experience, to two more cruise ships.

msc musica

MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra will be the final Musica class ships to receive the Yacht Club.

MSC Musica will receive it in late 2026 and MSC Orchestra in early 2027.

The MSC Yacht Club is an all-inclusive experience that features private suites, 24-hour butler and concierge service, and exclusive dining, lounge and sundeck spaces.

Guests staying in the Yacht Club on both ships will also enjoy MED by MSC, the cruise line’s exclusive collection of organic bath amenities crafted specifically for MSC Yacht Club guests.

For those seeking tailored experiences ashore, bespoke excursions and private transportation can be arranged to align with their individual preferences.

Once the Yacht Club is added to these two ships, it will give the cruise line 19 ships where it is available.

Sales for new MSC Yacht Club suites for these two ships will open soon.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC Yacht Club Being Added to Two More Cruise Ships
Previous article
Celebrity River Cruises’ Deployment Schedule for 2028, Ships and Itineraries
Next article
Jazz Cruise Tragedy: Cruise Ship Performer Found Dead on Celebrity Summit

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved