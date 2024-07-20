Cruise Line Announces 173 New Itineraries for 2026-2027

A cruise line has announced 173 new itineraries that will set sail in 2026 and 2027 that includes new ports and immersive overnight port stays.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced their Voyage Collection cruises in 2026-2027.

The cruise line’s 173 new itineraries visit all parts of the globe including:

Africa & Arabia

Alaska

Asia

Australia & New Zealand

Canada & New England

Caribbean & Panama Canal

Mediterranean

Northern Europe

South America

South Pacific

A highlight of these new sailings is a 140 night world cruise scheduled for 2027 and four new Grand Voyages that vary from 60 to 82 nights in length.

Regent will also offer eight Immersive Overnight cruises where just about all of the port stops will feature an overnight stay. They are the only cruise line to offer this.

Regent will sail from new homeports that include Seattle, Galveston and Tampa.

There will be a total of 144 overnight stays that include Hong Kong, Bora Bora, and Mumbai.

Regent is adding 16 new ports of call that include Mombasa, Zanzibar and Melaka.

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“Our 2026-2027 Voyage Collection Debut is an incredible array of sailings that offers luxury travelers the opportunity to experience new cultures, gain new perspectives, and create unforgettable memories across thousands of nautical miles.”

“Whether spending 7 days or 7 weeks or more on board, our guests will see the world while enjoying the highest standards of personalized service, and the most comprehensive inclusion list of any ultra luxury cruise line from spacious suites to unlimited shore excursions, from exquisite specialty dining to premium beverages.”

These new cruises announced by Regent Seven Seas Cruises will open for bookings on July 24, 2024.

If a guest books two or more of these Voyage Collection sailings, they will receive 5% off if they book by August 7, 2024.

Regent offers The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience at sea and all cruises include:

Unlimited beverages

Unlimited shore excursions

All specialty dining

Valet laundry service

Gratuities

Spa facilities

WiFi

24-hour in-suite dining

Their Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare adds in roundtrip flights and private executive chauffeur service with Blacklane.