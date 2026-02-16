Celebrity Cancels Cruise After Ship Has Power/Technical Issues

Celebrity Cruises canceled today’s sailing on Celebrity Infinity after the previous cruise was cut short due to power and technical issues on the ship.

Celebrity Infinity was scheduled to sail an 11-night cruise from Piraeus (Athens), Greece today. The sailing to the Greek Isles and Turkey has been canceled.

The cruise ship returned to Piraeus early from its previous sailing after it lost power in the Mediterranean. Guests on the shortened cruise received a one day refund of their cruise fare that was given in the form of refundable onboard credit, a $100 credit for incidentals, and up $200/$400 for any air change fees.

Guests who were booked on today’s sailing will receive a 100% refund of their cruise fare and a 100% future cruise credit for the amount that they paid for their sailing.

Celebrity Cruises sent out a letter to guests who were booked on today’s sailing that said the following:

“Dear Guest,

“We want to share an important update regarding our upcoming sailing on Celebrity Infinity.

“During the previous voyage, the ship experienced a technical issue and while experts have been working diligently, we need additional assessments and repairs. After carefully considering all options, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the February 16, 2026, sailing. We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change and disruption this causes to your travel plans.

“While we can’t give you back the time you invested in your vacation, we are committed to ensuring you feel fully supported as you adjust your plans.”

The letter went on to give the compensation that guests would be receiving due to the canceled voyage.

This is not the first time that Celebrity Cruises has had power issues on Infinity due to technical problems. Last July, the ship spent extra time in Turkey after it lost power due to a small electrical fire.

Teresa Lathem, a passenger on the previous cruise, posted the following about the ship’s power outage.