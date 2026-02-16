Three New Cruise Ships Coming Soon: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces New Order

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings just announced today that the company has entered an agreement for three new cruise ship builds, one for each of its brands.

With today’s announcement, NCLH now has 17 ships scheduled for delivery over the next 10 years.

New Ships on Order

Norwegian is adding one ship for each of these brands under its umbrella: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Here are the three new ships that were just announced:

Norwegian Cruise Line: A large “New Class” vessel (5,000+ guests).

A large “New Class” vessel (5,000+ guests). Oceania Cruises: A “Sonata Class” vessel (1,390 guests).

A “Sonata Class” vessel (1,390 guests). Regent Seven Seas Cruises: A “Prestige Class” luxury vessel (822 guests).

According to a press release from the company all three vessels will be built at Fincantieri’s shipyards in Italy.

Brand new CEO, John W. Chidsey, said that the agreement helps solidify the company’s long-term growth.

“Together with Fincantieri, a trusted partner for decades, we continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come,” Chidsey stated.

Chidsey just recently took the helm at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings last week.

List of all 17 Ships on Order with NCLH

Here is the full list of the 17 ships on order through 2037 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

2026 Deliveries

Norwegian Luna: NCL’s next major vessel coming in April. 156,000 gross tons with room for 3,565 passengers.

NCL’s next major vessel coming in April. 156,000 gross tons with room for 3,565 passengers. Seven Seas Prestige: Regent’s first ship in its new class arriving near the end of the year. 77,000 gross tons with 822 berths.

2027–2029 Deliveries

2027 Norwegian Aura: A larger NCL ship at 170,000 gross tons and 3,880 passenger capacity.

A larger NCL ship at 170,000 gross tons and 3,880 passenger capacity. 2027 Oceania Sonata: The first of a new class for Oceania Cruises. 86,000 gross tons with 1,390 berths.

The first of a new class for Oceania Cruises. 86,000 gross tons with 1,390 berths. 2028 Next-Gen Prima Class: A “Methanol-Ready” Prima Class ship. 170,000 tons and 3,880 berths.

A “Methanol-Ready” Prima Class ship. 170,000 tons and 3,880 berths. 2029 Oceania Arietta: A sister ship to Sonata at 86,000 gross tons and 1,390-guest capacity.

2030–2034 Ships on Order

2030 NCL New Class 1: The first of NCL’s next-generation ships at 227,000 gross tons and 5,000 berths.

The first of NCL’s next-generation ships at 227,000 gross tons and 5,000 berths. 2030 Seven Seas Prestige Class 2: The second luxury vessel in this series for Regent. 77,000 gross tons and 822 berths.

The second luxury vessel in this series for Regent. 77,000 gross tons and 822 berths. 2032 Oceania Sonata Class 3: A third vessel for Oceania. 86,000 tons and 1,390 berths.

A third vessel for Oceania. 86,000 tons and 1,390 berths. 2032 NCL New Class 2: The second 5,000-guest mega-ship for Norwegian.

The second 5,000-guest mega-ship for Norwegian. 2033 Seven Seas Prestige Class 3: A third ultra-luxury ship for Regent.

A third ultra-luxury ship for Regent. 2034 NCL New Class 3: The third 5,000-guest mega-ship for Norwegian.

2035–2037 Deliveries