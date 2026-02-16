shore excursions
Cruise NewsThree New Cruise Ships Coming Soon: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces New...

Three New Cruise Ships Coming Soon: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces New Order

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings just announced today that the company has entered an agreement for three new cruise ship builds, one for each of its brands.

With today’s announcement, NCLH now has 17 ships scheduled for delivery over the next 10 years.

New Ships on Order

Norwegian is adding one ship for each of these brands under its umbrella: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Here are the three new ships that were just announced:

  • Norwegian Cruise Line: A large “New Class” vessel (5,000+ guests).
  • Oceania Cruises: A “Sonata Class” vessel (1,390 guests).
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises: A “Prestige Class” luxury vessel (822 guests).

According to a press release from the company all three vessels will be built at Fincantieri’s shipyards in Italy.

Brand new CEO, John W. Chidsey, said that the agreement helps solidify the company’s long-term growth.

Together with Fincantieri, a trusted partner for decades, we continue to advance a disciplined approach to fleet growth that builds on the strength of our brands, defines the future of cruising and elevates the guest experience for years to come,” Chidsey stated.

Chidsey just recently took the helm at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings last week.

List of all 17 Ships on Order with NCLH

Here is the full list of the 17 ships on order through 2037 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

2026 Deliveries

  • Norwegian Luna: NCL’s next major vessel coming in April. 156,000 gross tons with room for 3,565 passengers.
  • Seven Seas Prestige: Regent’s first ship in its new class arriving near the end of the year. 77,000 gross tons with 822 berths.

2027–2029 Deliveries

  • 2027 Norwegian Aura: A larger NCL ship at 170,000 gross tons and 3,880 passenger capacity.
  • 2027 Oceania Sonata: The first of a new class for Oceania Cruises. 86,000 gross tons with 1,390 berths.
  • 2028 Next-Gen Prima Class: A “Methanol-Ready” Prima Class ship.  170,000 tons and 3,880 berths.
  • 2029 Oceania Arietta: A sister ship to Sonata at 86,000 gross tons and 1,390-guest capacity.

2030–2034 Ships on Order

  • 2030 NCL New Class 1: The first of NCL’s next-generation ships at 227,000 gross tons and 5,000 berths.
  • 2030 Seven Seas Prestige Class 2: The second luxury vessel in this series for Regent.  77,000 gross tons and 822 berths.
  • 2032 Oceania Sonata Class 3: A third vessel for Oceania.  86,000 tons and 1,390 berths.
  • 2032 NCL New Class 2: The second 5,000-guest mega-ship for Norwegian.
  • 2033 Seven Seas Prestige Class 3: A third ultra-luxury ship for Regent.
  • 2034 NCL New Class 3: The third 5,000-guest mega-ship for Norwegian.

2035–2037 Deliveries

  • 2035 Oceania Sonata Class 4: A fourth sister ship for Oceania.
  • 2036 NCL New Class 4: The fourth mega-ship in NCL’s 5,000-guest class.
  • 2036 Seven Seas Prestige Class 4: The fourth ship currently planned for Regent. 822 passengers.
  • 2037 NCL New Class 5: The final mega ship in the new class currently on order for Norwegian. 5,000 guests.
  • 2037 Oceania Sonata Class 5: The final planned vessel for Oceania’s mid-sized ships.
Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsThree New Cruise Ships Coming Soon: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces New...
Previous article
Celebrity Cancels Cruise After Ship Has Power/Technical Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved