MSC Cruises Named Exclusive Cruise Partner for Wynn Rewards; Perks Provided

MSC Cruises has been matching the rewards programs of other cruise lines for years. It’s helped to bring over some new cruisers to the company, allowing them to enjoy some of the same perks they had elsewhere.

But now the cruise line has announced a partnership up with Wynn Las Vegas, giving more benefits to Wynn Rewards users.

According to today’s announcement, MSC Cruises is now the exclusive benefit partner for the resort and gaming company’s tiered loyalty program.

Tiered Benefits and “Yacht Club” Access

According to information on the Wynn Rewards Tier Benefits webpage, some of the benefits break down as follows:

Platinum: Eligible for one annual complimentary cruise of up to 10 nights in an Oceanview Stateroom , plus $100 in onboard casino credit.

Eligible for one annual complimentary cruise of up to 10 nights in an , plus $100 in onboard casino credit. Black: Eligible for one annual complimentary cruise of up to 10 nights in an Aurea Suite , plus $200 in onboard casino credit.

Eligible for one annual complimentary cruise of up to 10 nights in an , plus $200 in onboard casino credit. Red: While not eligible for a “free” fare, entry-level members receive preferred pricing of a 30% discount on most sailings.

For top-tier guests, one of the big perks is the luxury experience of the MSC Yacht Club.

As mentioned in the announcement from MSC Cruises, this “ship-within-a-ship” concept is designed to deliver “privacy, personalized service, and elevated luxury unmatched at sea.” MSC Yacht Club features 24-hour butler service and private lounges.

Commitment to North America

MSC Cruises is the fastest growing cruise line in the world, and this partnership is just more proof that the cruise line is not slowing down.

Today’s press release also mentions the cruise line’s commitment to growth in North America as a greater attempt is being made to broaden the brand and provide easier access to onboard new cruisers.

MSC also said the following regarding the collaboration:

“With significant investments across the region, including new ships, expanded itineraries, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, MSC Cruises continues to build momentum through innovation, growth, and premium partnerships.”

With the cruise line opening a new North American headquarters in PortMiami and expanding its homeports to include Galveston and Port Canaveral, this partnership just drives home what the company is trying to do: grow.

And the partnership with Wynn is a move to try to capture a demographic already used to fine-dining and gaming, so the hope is that loyal cruisers come from this.

Remember, even if you don’t stay at a Wynn’s resort on a regular basis you can still save up to 30% on an MSC cruise. You just need to join the Wynn Rewards program.