shore excursions
Cruise NewsMargaritaville Adds Jimmy Buffett Day Cruise in 2027

Margaritaville Adds Jimmy Buffett Day Cruise in 2027

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Margaritaville at Sea announced new sailings on one of their ships today that includes a dedicated Jimmy Buffett Day sailing in 2027.

Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship

Margaritaville announced that their first ship, Paradise, will offer its widest range of itineraries yet in 2027.

The cruise ship will continue to sail from the Port of Palm Beach and its 2027 deployment includes longer cruises to the Caribbean and to ports the ship has yet to visit.

The sailings include the ship’s first ever visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and to Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos.

There will also be new three- and four-day cruises to The Bahamas that visit Bimini.

Paradise will continue to offer some two-night cruises, but they will depart on Friday for easy weekend getaways.

The ship will offer more cruises to Key West including a dedicated Jimmy Buffett Day sailing that will depart on September 2, 2027.

There will also be five-night Festival Voyages with special programming for Fantasy Week (Key West & Mexico), Sail the Spooky Seas (Nassau, Bahamas), and Día de los Muertos (Cozumel, Mexico).

Paradise will continue to expand availability of four-night weekday and three-night itineraries to Key West, Nassau, and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island in 2027.

Starting tomorrow, February 19, the cruise line is offering 50% off cruises, free cabin upgrades, and kids sail free on select cruises.

Paradise recently emerged from dry dock after receiving enhanced dining venues, upgraded public spaces, and redesigned venues.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMargaritaville Adds Jimmy Buffett Day Cruise in 2027
Previous article
MSC Cruises Named Exclusive Cruise Partner for Wynn Rewards; Perks Provided
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Value Packages

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved