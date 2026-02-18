Margaritaville Adds Jimmy Buffett Day Cruise in 2027

Margaritaville at Sea announced new sailings on one of their ships today that includes a dedicated Jimmy Buffett Day sailing in 2027.

Margaritaville announced that their first ship, Paradise, will offer its widest range of itineraries yet in 2027.

The cruise ship will continue to sail from the Port of Palm Beach and its 2027 deployment includes longer cruises to the Caribbean and to ports the ship has yet to visit.

The sailings include the ship’s first ever visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and to Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos.

There will also be new three- and four-day cruises to The Bahamas that visit Bimini.

Paradise will continue to offer some two-night cruises, but they will depart on Friday for easy weekend getaways.

The ship will offer more cruises to Key West including a dedicated Jimmy Buffett Day sailing that will depart on September 2, 2027.

There will also be five-night Festival Voyages with special programming for Fantasy Week (Key West & Mexico), Sail the Spooky Seas (Nassau, Bahamas), and Día de los Muertos (Cozumel, Mexico).

Paradise will continue to expand availability of four-night weekday and three-night itineraries to Key West, Nassau, and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island in 2027.

Starting tomorrow, February 19, the cruise line is offering 50% off cruises, free cabin upgrades, and kids sail free on select cruises.

Paradise recently emerged from dry dock after receiving enhanced dining venues, upgraded public spaces, and redesigned venues.