Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Value Packages

Due to popular demand, Carnival Cruise Line has brought back their two value packages for cruises that depart from February 28, 2026 through December 31, 2026.

The packages make Carnival cruises nearly all-inclusive and include everything from drinks to Wi-Fi to shore excursions.

From now through February 24, 2026, guests who are booked on a Carnival cruise in 2026 can choose from the following two Value Packages.

The Essentials Value Package is the cheaper of the two options. It costs $50 per day, per person and includes the following:

Cheers! Zero Proof beverage package (non-alcoholic drinks)

Value WiFi plan

$50 discount on shore excursions

$25 discount on specialty dining

The Ultimate Value Package offers the most bang for the buck. It costs $90 per day, per person and includes the following:

Cheers! beverage package

Premium WiFi plan

$50 discount on shore excursions

$25 discount on specialty dining

50% off spa treatments if booked before the cruise

50% off photo package if booked before the cruise

Carnival Cruise Line has made some minor adjustments to the packages that differ from when they offered them before.

Guests under the age of 21 are not required to purchase a package if adults in the same cabin purchase one.

Guests in the same cabin can also mix and match packages between adults and minors. However, adults in the same cabin must purchase the same package. One adult can not purchase the Value Package with another adult buying the Essentials Package.

To purchase one of these packages from Carnival, simply log into your account on Carnival.com and visit My Cruise Manager. This is an only offer only and they can only be purchased on Carnival’s website.