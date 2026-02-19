shore excursions
Holland America Line Announces New 26-Day Legendary Voyage

Holland America Line announced a new 26-day Legendary Voyage that will depart from Vancouver on October 7, 2027.

Nieuw amsterdam

This new “Inca Coast: Mexico & Latin America Legendary Voyage” will take place on Nieuw Amsterdam and travel from Vancouver to San Antonio (Santiago), Chili.

The ship will over night in Manta (Quito), Ecuador, and Callao (Lima), Peru and visit ports in California, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.

Guests will be able to experience several bucket list moments that include crossing the equator and visiting Machu Picchu.

Machu Picchu

Cruisers will trace the Pacific shoreline from North America into South America, pairing marquee city calls and beach days with deep-dive opportunities into ancient civilizations, rainforests and volcanic landscapes.

26-day legendary voyage

On board the ship, guests will enjoy enrichment programs, regional entertainment and dining options that reflect the flavors of the coast.

Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of itinerary planning and deployment, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“We know our guests want experiences that allow them to connect deeply with the places they visit—through history, culture and wildlife. The Inca Coast is one of the most captivating regions on the planet, and we shaped this itinerary to offer guests a meaningful way to explore it.

“For centuries, sailors have traveled this storied coastline, and we’re proud to bring its beauty and heritage to our guests today. Whether they’re discovering Machu Picchu, venturing into the Costa Rican rainforest or relaxing on a beach day, this voyage offers an extraordinary immersion into the rich character of the Inca Coast.

