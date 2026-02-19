shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Adding 7 New Dining Concepts on Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, will have 28 dining options when the vessel debuts this July. This includes newly themed experiences and five new food stands in the AquaDome Market.

Pearl Cafe

Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s third Icon class ship, the largest class of cruise ships ever built. The ship will feature 24 global cuisines in newly themed restaurants and familiar favorites that Royal Caribbean cruisers know and love.

Here is a look at all of the different dining options, complimentary and those with a surcharge, that will be on Legend of the Seas.

Savor the Show

Two immersive dining options will have a new theme on the ship. The Hollywood Supper Club will be a multi-course tribute to the golden age of Hollywood. You will celebrate the golden age of the silver screen where each immersive, innovative course is served with grand, striking cocktails.

hollywood supper club legend of the seas

The Royal Railway: Legend Station is a five-course culinary quest along the ancient Silk Routes. You will follow Marco Polo’s journey from China to Italy.

Guests will travel through China and indulge in mouthwatering Pork and Shrimp Siu Mai garnished with delicate caviar. After feasting on succulent lamb chops in Turkey, the will enjoy awe-inspiring explorations through India, Persia, and Italy. It will be an adventure for all ages, and all appetites.

Legend Railway

The popular Izumi Hibachi & Sushi is back for lunch and dinner.

Complimentary Options

There will be numerous complimentary dining options on Legend of the Seas.

For quick bites, there will be Park Cafe, El Loco Fresh, Surfside Bites, Basecamp, and the AquaDome Market with the following six food stands serving up flavors from around the world. The first five are new concepts from Royal Caribbean.

  • *Seoulmate – Korean rice bowls
  • *Cajun Kitchen – New Orleans gumbo
  • *Adobo – Street tacos
  • *La Espanola – Spanish-style bites
  • *Simply Pressed – Smoothies and juices
  • Creme de la Crepe – French style crepes

*New dining concept

The Pearl Cafe will be open 24/7 offering salads, sandwiches, sweet treats, coffee and more.

Sorrento’s, Royal Caribbean’s pizza joint, will be open from lunch until late at night.

Sorrentos on Icon of the Seas

For sit-down meals, The Surfside Eatery, Windjammer, and main dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

And of course, Sprinkles will have endless soft serve ice cream.

Extra-Charge Eateries

Izumi in the Park is an all-day window for fresh sushi and Japanese street food to-go located in Central Park.

Trellis Bar is an upscale American bites and sips in the heart of Central Park.

Pier 7 will serve Californian costal cuisine with an all day brunch. Kids will eat free here with paying adults.

Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade will be open for lunch and dinner offering American bar bites.

Specialty Restaurants

Chops Grille, Royal Caribbean’s signature steakhouse, will be open for lunch and dinner.

Celebration Table is an exclusive VIP experience with family-style pre-fixe menus.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar will server classic Italian favorites.

Hooked Seafood is Royal Caribbean’s New England-style seafood restaurant.

Hooked Seafood Royal Caribbean

Dining for Suites

Guest staying in suites have the option of exclusive dining at two venues. Coastal Kitchen is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves California-Mediterranean fusion cuisine.

The Grove is open for lunch and dinner offering Mediterranean mezes.

Sweet Treats

For guests who need to feed with sweet tooth, the ship will have Desserted, Starbucks, and Sugar Beach,

Desserted offers gourmet milkshakes with towering toppings. Sugar Beach has candies, chocolate, cotton candy, and more. Starbucks serves specialty coffees, pastries, and more.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 4, 2026, a seven-night cruises from Rome to Spain, Italy, and France. After a few months of offering cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean for the winter 2026-2027 season.

All cruises from Florida will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
