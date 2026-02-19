Carnival Miracle Guest Praises ‘Angel’ Crew After Wife Breaks Hip and is Medically Removed

Breaking your hip in the middle of a cruise is not the kind of memory you want to create on a vacation at sea, but after having to be medically removed from Carnival Miracle, one man thanked the cruise line for how they handled the whole situation.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador often shares insights and tidbits about the cruise line, answering questions and snide remarks from thousands of Carnival fans.

Today, John Heald took to Facebook to share what he called his “post of the day”. He posted a screenshot of a message from recent cruiser whose wife broke her hip while on a sailing to Aruba.

‘Such an Angel of a Woman’

The message came from Jim Fyffe, who was with his wife in the middle of a sailing on a Carnival Journeys cruise to Aruba when the accident happened.

He described the injury as a “terrible moment” but gave the crew credit for making it “so much easier.”

He wrote:

“Unfortunately we had to be medically removed from the Miracle in the middle of our Journey cruise… My wife fell and broke her hip. Shaola was cleaning in the area and was there to help and comfort my wife. Such an angel of a woman! … Inna from guest services took our passports, filled out all the immigration paperwork needed, and arranged the flight out of Aruba. Ivana noticed my wife was not with me for dinner and had food sent down… A terrible moment, but made so much easier with the very caring Carnival Family onboard!”

Insurance and Passports

In the post, Jim pointed out that two decisions saved the situation from turning into an even worse nightmare during their “medical removal” from the ship.

“Thank goodness we have passports and took out the insurance through Carnival,” Jim wrote.

For most closed-loop cruises out of the U.S. a passport is not mandatory. You just need to bring a birth certificate and a government issued photo ID.

But this story shows why it’s still best to get a passport and bring it anyway.

Besides the hassle of trying to keep your birth certificate in good shape as you board the ship, if you don’t bring a passport and you are injured overseas it’s a huge logistical and expensive challenge to get back home.

On top of that, this couple bought cruise travel insurance. The biggest reason to get this coverage is for medical situations just like this. The post didn’t make clear if a medical evacuation via helicopter was necessary, but that kind of thing alone can cost upwards of $20,000 to $50,000 and beyond.

No one “plans” to get hurt or become badly ill on a cruise, so having some insurance in place ahead of time can let you rest easy (at least financially) if something happens.

At the end of the post Jim gave a “shout out” to the medical team and everyone else working “behind the scene.” He also said that the “very caring Carnival Family” made everything much easier.