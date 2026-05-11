Crystal Serenity Will Receive Renovation Later This Year

Crystal Cruises has announced that Crystal Serenity will go into dry dock later this year for a renovation and general maintenance.

The ship’s three-week dry dock will take place in October 2026, and several areas of the vessel will receive a refurbishment.

The project will be focused on refining the onboard experience through various updates to the Aquamarine Classic Suite category and several key public spaces.

The drydock will see a complete refit of the Aquamarine Classic Suites living area and bathrooms on Deck 10.

While preserving their existing layout and spacious bathrooms featuring separate bathtub and shower configurations, these suites will be outfitted with new furnishings, aligning with the design style introduced during the ship’s 2023 transformation.

Public spaces on the ship that will receive a renovation include the following:

New pool bar on Deck 12

Atrium and Crystal Cove

Waterside Restaurant

Stardust Club

Seahorse Pool

Marketplace

The cruise ship will also receive technical upgrades that will optimize performance, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

These improvements are intended to maintain the highest operational standards while helping to reduce fuel and water consumption, lower emissions and minimize environmental impact.

Bernie Leypold, senior vice president of hotel operations for Crystal, gave the following statement:

“Following the successful drydock of Crystal Symphony, our work aboard Crystal Serenity is guided first and foremost by the guest experience. These enhancements underscore our commitment to creating meaningful, memorable experiences for our guests at every touchpoint, while ensuring that Crystal Serenity continues to feel as welcoming and enriching as the journeys themselves.”

Crystal Serenity will return to service on November 8, 2026, a 15-day Transatlantic cruise from Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Once the ship is in Florida, it will offer winter cruises to the Caribbean.