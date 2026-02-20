Cruise Line Discontinuing Submarine Program

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Seabourn, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has announced that they will be ending their submarine program in early March 2026.

Seabourn venture

The cruise line sent out an email saying that they are discontinuing the submarine program after a comprehensive review of guest engagement, operational considerations, and evolving regulatory requirements.

The custom built submarines were a part of their expedition offering but guest participation was lower than expected. Since the program requires a high level of specialized expertise to maintain the subs, the cruise line decided it was best to end the program.

Also, evolving regulatory requirements in certain regions have increasingly limited where and how submarine operations can take place.

Guests traveling on a Seabourn Expedition ship will continue to enjoy a rich, immersive, and expedition experience that includes:

  • Zodiac cruising and landings
  • Guided shore lands and excursions
  • Wildlife viewing from both ships and shore
  • Cultural encounters and community visits
  • Optional kayak excursions and snorkeling experiences
  • Daily expert enrichment
  • Image Master program

Seabourn’s submarine program will conclude at the end of the current Antarctic season in early March 2026.

