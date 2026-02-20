Cruise Line Discontinuing Submarine Program

Seabourn, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has announced that they will be ending their submarine program in early March 2026.

The cruise line sent out an email saying that they are discontinuing the submarine program after a comprehensive review of guest engagement, operational considerations, and evolving regulatory requirements.

The custom built submarines were a part of their expedition offering but guest participation was lower than expected. Since the program requires a high level of specialized expertise to maintain the subs, the cruise line decided it was best to end the program.

Also, evolving regulatory requirements in certain regions have increasingly limited where and how submarine operations can take place.

Guests traveling on a Seabourn Expedition ship will continue to enjoy a rich, immersive, and expedition experience that includes:

Zodiac cruising and landings

Guided shore lands and excursions

Wildlife viewing from both ships and shore

Cultural encounters and community visits

Optional kayak excursions and snorkeling experiences

Daily expert enrichment

Image Master program

Seabourn’s submarine program will conclude at the end of the current Antarctic season in early March 2026.