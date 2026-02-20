World’s Largest Sailing Yacht Debuts in Four Months: Meet the Orient Express Super Yacht

When you think of the Orient Express, you probably think of luxury train cars, white-glove service, and the golden age of European travel.

But now, the travel company known for being the setting of Agatha Christie novels, is getting into the yacht business. In just four months, the Orient Express Corinthian will officially debut as the world’s largest sailing yacht.

High-Tech Sails and LNG Fuel

This isn’t your average yacht or sailing vessel. It’s really a combination of both.

The Corinthian blends old-school style with some really impressive and new tech. It features a revolutionary “SolidSail” system with three massive, rigid sails.

The 328 ft. masts are roughly the height of a 30-story building, and each sail provides about 16,000 sq. ft. of surface area.

Unlike traditional fabric sails that flutter in the wind, these are made of foldable composite panels. When the ship is docked or the wind is too high, the sails actually fold up like an accordion to stay out of the way.

When they are deployed, they can power the ship entirely by wind if conditions are right.

When the wind isn’t enough, the yacht switches to a hybrid engine running on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). This combo makes it one of the cleanest luxury vessels on the water today.

Accommodations

At 721 feet long, this sailing yacht is huge by sailboat standards, but it’s designed to feel private. It has only 54 suites and accommodates just 110 guests, so you won’t be fighting for a spot by the pool.

The ship has seven decks, and the top deck is home to the best suites. There are six suites on Deck 7, led by the aft-facing Agatha Christie suite. This suite gives you 2,422 square feet inside and another 1,938 square feet on the terrace. It comes with two bedrooms, a marble bath, a private fitness room and a terrace with its own jacuzzi.

The Zephyr penthouse suite, also on Deck 7, is even bigger. It offers 2,486 square feet of interior space and a 1,206-square-foot terrace.

World-Class Dining

The Orient Express Corinthian has five restaurants and eight bars, with menus designed by three-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno. Here are a few restaurants and bars on board.

La Table de l’Orient Express: The main fine-dining spot.

The main fine-dining spot. L’Écrin: A seafood place with international cuisine.

A seafood place with international cuisine. Le Yacht Club: A pub-inspired bar and restaurant for watching sport events, playing darts, or just grabbing a crab sandwich.

A pub-inspired bar and restaurant for watching sport events, playing darts, or just grabbing a crab sandwich. La Terrasse: An Art Deco and contemporary designed dining venue.

An Art Deco and contemporary designed dining venue. Le Bar De La Bibliotheque: A quiet spot to read a book and grab an artisanal coffee or drink.

A quiet spot to read a book and grab an artisanal coffee or drink. Marina Bar: Located right at the water’s edge for the best views.

Check out this video preview by Popular Cruising to see what it will be like to be on board:

Amenities and Leisure

The ship is built to be a “floating sanctuary,” offering services you usually only find in a high-end city neighborhood. For example, there’s a barber shop, a hair salon, and even an on-board tailor if you need a suit adjusted.

The Guerlain Spa is the heart of the ship’s relaxation area. It features a tepidarium (a warm lounging room), a sauna, and a hammam.

If you want to stay active and love to swim, there is a 54-foot lap lane pool located right on the deck, plus a gym and yoga studio with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Other cool spots include:

The Library: A quiet room with 1,500 books and its own bar.

Entertainment: An Amphitheater Cabaret, a 24-seat private Cinema, and even a Recording Studio.

Itineraries

The Orient Express Corinthian will offer a wide variety of durations on its sailings, with trips lasting anywhere from 3 to 14 nights.

The Mediterranean: The first season starts in June 2026. Routes include the French Riviera (Cannes, Monaco, Saint-Tropez), the Adriatic Coast (Venice, Dubrovnik), and Italian stops like Capri.

The first season starts in June 2026. Routes include the French Riviera (Cannes, Monaco, Saint-Tropez), the Adriatic Coast (Venice, Dubrovnik), and Italian stops like Capri. The Caribbean: In the winter, the yacht heads to the West Indies. You can choose from the Lesser Antilles or stops in Saint Barts and Anguilla.

In the winter, the yacht heads to the West Indies. You can choose from the Lesser Antilles or stops in Saint Barts and Anguilla. Special Voyages: The yacht also does a 14-night Transatlantic crossing from Lisbon to Barbados and a specific route from Miami to Marigot.

The Orient Express Corinthian is set to debut in June 2026 when it will depart on its maiden voyage from Marseille, France. The vessel is being built in Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and already successfully completed its float out in June of last year.