shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Expands Another Casino & Adds Non-Smoking Area

Carnival Cruise Line Expands Another Casino & Adds Non-Smoking Area

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

When one of their ships was in a recent dry dock, Carnival Cruise Line used the 12 days to expand the casino, add a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, and improve spaces for teens and families.

Carnival conquest dry dock

Carnival Conquest has emerged from a 12-day dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard and the ship will return to service today in Miami.

While the ship received general maintenance during the dry dock period, it also receive enhanced public and retail spaces. This includes an expanded casino with a redesigned layout, more gaming options, and a dedicated non-smoking area.

casino Carnival Conquest

Carnival Conquest also received the cruise line’s popular Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge.

The Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge honors military veterans and active-duty service members. Through the sale of a special souvenir glass and Heroes American Pale Ale at the Lounge, Carnival raises funds for national partner Operation Homefront, supporting its mission to help military families across the U.S.

carnival heroes

The ship’s onboard space for teens, Club O2, was added with new gaming areas and updated décor, while the WAREHOUSE video arcade was renovated to offer an upgraded and more interactive play experience.

Carnival Conquest will resume three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Miami. The four-night cruises will depart every Monday with the three-night cruises leaving on Fridays.

The three-night cruises visit Celebration Key with the four-night sailings adding a port stop at Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays. A few of the four-night cruises will visit Nassau and one of the private port stops.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Expands Another Casino & Adds Non-Smoking Area
Previous article
World’s Largest Sailing Yacht Debuts in Four Months: Meet the Orient Express Super Yacht
Next article
Plans for New Cruise Port Near Tampa Hit with Major Setback

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved