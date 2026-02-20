Carnival Cruise Line Expands Another Casino & Adds Non-Smoking Area

When one of their ships was in a recent dry dock, Carnival Cruise Line used the 12 days to expand the casino, add a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, and improve spaces for teens and families.

Carnival Conquest has emerged from a 12-day dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard and the ship will return to service today in Miami.

While the ship received general maintenance during the dry dock period, it also receive enhanced public and retail spaces. This includes an expanded casino with a redesigned layout, more gaming options, and a dedicated non-smoking area.

Carnival Conquest also received the cruise line’s popular Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge.

The Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge honors military veterans and active-duty service members. Through the sale of a special souvenir glass and Heroes American Pale Ale at the Lounge, Carnival raises funds for national partner Operation Homefront, supporting its mission to help military families across the U.S.

The ship’s onboard space for teens, Club O2, was added with new gaming areas and updated décor, while the WAREHOUSE video arcade was renovated to offer an upgraded and more interactive play experience.

Carnival Conquest will resume three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Miami. The four-night cruises will depart every Monday with the three-night cruises leaving on Fridays.

The three-night cruises visit Celebration Key with the four-night sailings adding a port stop at Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays. A few of the four-night cruises will visit Nassau and one of the private port stops.