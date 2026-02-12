Former Subway CEO to Lead Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in Leadership Change

The parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a new CEO.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has appointed John W. Chidsey as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Chidsey was a former CEO of Subway and Burger King.

According to a press release from the company, the Board of Directors appointed Chidsey to the role effective immediately, replacing Harry Sommer.

The press release states that Chidsey has a deep history with the company, having served on the Board of Directors for almost 10 years.

According to Stella David, the chairperson of the Board:

“John has demonstrated his ability to lead businesses through meaningful transformation with a focus on operational rigor and accountability… We are excited for John to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and are confident his leadership will enhance execution, strengthen financial performance, reduce leverage and drive long-term shareholder value.“

During his five years at Subway, Chidsey was credited with modernizing the brand and strengthening its “long-term growth trajectory.”

Norwegian is looking for that same magic. The company said that Chidsey is uniquely qualified to lead “pivotal moments” by restoring discipline and improving performance.

Chidsey stated:

“I am honored to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation already in place, laid out by the Company’s award-winning brands, dedicated team and crew members, and loyal guests. In my new position, my priority will be to partner with the Board and management team to sharpen execution, improve performance, and continue providing exceptional vacation experiences while delivering durable, long-term value creation.”

The company is set to release its full 2025 financial report on March 2, 2026, so this will be Chidsey’s first major opportunity to lay out his specific vision for the future of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.