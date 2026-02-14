shore excursions
Over 1,000 Married Couples Will Renew Vows on Carnival Cruise Ships Today

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Valentine’s Day is always special  on Carnival and the cruise line will celebrate the largest vow renewal at sea today.

The vow renewals will be virtually officiated by the one and only Shaquille O’Neal, Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Fun officer.

Over 1,000 married couples are expected to participate in the vow renewals across the Carnival fleet. They will gather on the Lido Deck on 28 ships to reaffirm their love.

The symbolic ceremonies are complete with a champagne toast, celebratory cake and other surprises to mark the occasion.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“A big congratulations to all the couples who are sharing such a meaningful part of their lives with us. Whether guests are renewing their vows or just creating new memories together, we’re honored to be part of the celebrations that make their time at sea so special.”

Last year, nearly 1,500 additional couples participated in Carnival’s wedding program. This includes weddings, engagements and personalized vow renewals.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
