Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Dress Code for Dinner

Norwegian Cruise Line quietly rolled out an updated dress code policy with the biggest changes affecting guests that book one of their specialty dining options.

Cruise lines update dress codes for meals from time to time to improve the experience on their ships. Norwegian is the latest cruise line to make a few minor changes to what guests are allowed to wear.

So what changes did Norwegian Cruise Line make? Here is a look at NCL’s new restaurant dress code.

Attire with offensive language/images are not permitted at any time.

For daytime outlets, 24 hour food outlets, the Food Hall, Haven Restaurant & VIP, shirts (and cover-ups) and footwear are required.

For evening Main Dining Rooms and specialty restaurants, the following is not permitted:

Tank tops

Hoodies

Robes

Jeans with holes or excessively revealing tears

Caps/Hats

In addition, guests dining at Palomer, Onda, Cagney’s Le Bistro and the Haven are not permitted to wear flip flops or shorts.