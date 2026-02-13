Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Dress Code for Dinner

shore excursions
Norwegian Cruise Line quietly rolled out an updated dress code policy with the biggest changes affecting guests that book one of their specialty dining options.

Cruise lines update dress codes for meals from time to time to improve the experience on their ships. Norwegian is the latest cruise line to make a few minor changes to what guests are allowed to wear.

So what changes did Norwegian Cruise Line make? Here is a look at NCL’s new restaurant dress code.

Attire with offensive language/images are not permitted at any time.

For daytime outlets, 24 hour food outlets, the Food Hall, Haven Restaurant & VIP, shirts (and cover-ups) and footwear are required.

For evening Main Dining Rooms and specialty restaurants, the following is not permitted:

  • Tank tops
  • Hoodies
  • Robes
  • Jeans with holes or excessively revealing tears
  • Caps/Hats
Cagney’s Steakhouse on Norwegian Cruise Line

In addition, guests dining at Palomer, Onda, Cagney’s Le Bistro and the Haven are not permitted to wear flip flops or shorts.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
