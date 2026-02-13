shore excursions
Cruise Line Adds 3 New Cruises to Places No Other Lines Can Visit

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise line added three new cruises for 2027-2028 that will visit places that no other line can visit.

Hurtigruten
CREDIT – Hurtigruten’s MS Trollfjord in the Norwegian Fjords – Photo, Kristian Dale

Hurtigruten announced their first ever fjord-fjord only sailing and their first cruises out of Copenhagen that will provide easier access for North Americans.

They unveiled three new “Limited Collection” itineraries that will take guests to places that have been out of reach since the cruise line’s inception in 1893.

Hurtigruten guests will be able to explore fjords and parts of Norway other cruise lines can simply not reach.

The cruises will be guided by the unrivalled insight of its captains. Guests will explore areas of the high Arctic and world-famous western fjords more in-depth than ever before.

hurtigruten

The new “Signature Collection” sailings include:

  • The Inner Fjords Explorer, a fjord-only itinerary
  • The Arctic Circle Explorer, an eight-day trip from Tromsø
  • The Arctic Line, a 12-day trip along the coast of Norway

All cruises include Hurtigruten’s Signature onboard premium experience that includes all-inclusive dining and drinks, daily talks from the Expedition Team, and the cruise line’s award-winning Norway’s Coastal Kitchen concept.

Guests who book by April 30, 2026 will receive up to $500 in onboard credit per cabin.

Carly Biggart, Head of Hurtigruten Americas, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“As we continuously see a tremendous growth to Norway and growing interest in this incredible destination, Hurtigruten is creating more exciting opportunities for North Americans to experience this beautiful country. For the first time ever, we will offer both a fjord-only itinerary and one that remains solely above the Arctic Circle, one of the most stunningly beautiful parts of Norway.

“With Copenhagen as a new port for the Arctic Line, it will be even easier to combine a cruise with one of Europe’s most appealing cities. These in addition to our recently launched tours truly emphasizes Hurtigruten’s role as the most authentic and immersive travel leader on Norway.”

Hedda Felin, CEO at Hurtigruten, added:

“No one knows the Norwegian coastline like Hurtigruten. These new voyages are rooted in generations of local knowledge, allowing our captains to adapt each journey to the conditions of the day – revealing Norway at its most spectacular. They are voyages shaped by nature, guided by expertise, and created for travelers who want to truly connect with the places they visit, not just sail past them.”

