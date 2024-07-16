Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Developing a New Class of Cruise Ships, Discovery Class

Royal Caribbean Developing a New Class of Cruise Ships, Discovery Class

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
The world’s largest cruise line isn’t slowing down. The cruise line is developing a new class of cruise ships called the Discovery Class.

Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, briefly talked about this new class of ships during a press conference on their newest ship, Utopia of the Seas.

While Bayley didn’t give any details on this new class, he confirmed that their next class of cruise ships will be called Discovery Class.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they have more guests sail on their ships than any other cruise line.

Royal Caribbean Icon of Seas in PortMiami
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of Seas in PortMiami

Last night, the cruise line celebrated the christening and official naming of their newest ship, Utopia of the Seas. Meghan Trainor served as the godmother of Royal Caribbean’s 6th Oasis class ship.

Royal Caribbean currently has the seven largest cruise ships in the world with another three on order. This includes two more Icon class ships and another Oasis class.

It will be interesting to see what Royal Caribbean is planning for this new Discovery class.

Cruise Fever will have all the latest info on this new class from Royal Caribbean when more details become available.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
