For $30, Royal Caribbean Will Assign Your Guarantee Cabin Faster

If you book guarantee cabins on cruises to save money, Royal Caribbean is introducing a new way where you get your cabin assignment quicker than before.

Guarantee cabins are the cheapest cabins in each category on cruise ships. They are a great way to saving money, although you can’t choose the exact cabin location like you can with other cruise fares.

Cruise lines assign you an exact cabin, usually just days before your cruise, in the category you booked. You have no control over which deck or the location of your stateroom around the ship.

Royal Caribbean’s Early Assign

Royal Caribbean has introduced a new program called Early Assign. Early Assign has a $30 fee, per cabin, and allows you to receive your cabin assignment much faster than usual.

One of the great perks of Early Assign is that you can switch to another open cabin in your category if there is availability. If Royal Caribbean assigns your cabin right under the pool deck or in another noisy part of the ship, you can move to a different location for no additional cost, as long as it’s in the same category.

Travel agents can contact Trade Support & Service at 800-327-6700 to assist their clients with an early room assignment through Early Assign.

How Does Early Assign Work?

Early Assign is an optional paid program available at final payment. The program is currently only available to U.S. bookings during specific pre-sailing windows.

The stateroom assignment is confirmed immediately after you make the $30 payment, per cabin. This gives you as much time as possible to move to any other empty cabins in your category that are in a better location.

The program is good on eligible GTY categories including WS, XB, XQ, XN, NQ, YO, YQ, ZI, and ZQ. You can not use the program with casino fares.

For cruises six nights or longer, the offer window is 50–80 days before sailing. For sailings five nights or fewer, the offer window is 30–60 days before sailing.

The $30 payment for Early Assign is non-refundable, regardless of cancellation.