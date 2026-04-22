Carnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Dinner Menu to More Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is testing a new dinner menu on several of their cruise ships and they are slowly rolling it out to more vessels each week.

Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald gave an update on the rollout of the new dinner menu this morning during his “3-minute”, usually 8-10 minutes, daily video.

Heald said that Carnival cruisers are massively excited about the new menu and Carnival is tweaking it based on feedback from guests.

So far, the new dinner menu is on the following Carnival cruise ships:

Carnival Magic

Carnival Liberty

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Jubilee

Mardi Gras

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Pride (starting this week)

Next week, the new menu will debut on Carnival Spirit. When will the rest of the fleet get the new menu?

Heald went on to say that he will give more updates as it rolls out to new ships. He’s hoping to have another update next week.

One of the reasons why the new menus haven’t rolled out to all ships is that Carnival is testing the menus, seeing what guests like, and tweaking it based on comments they receive.

Heald said that the comments so far have been “absolutely fabulous”.

Cruise Fever will have all updates on this new menu as Carnival rolls them out to other ships in their fleet.