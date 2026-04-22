How a 22-Year-Old Cruise Ship Keeps Scoring Perfect 100s with the CDC

You might think that only brand-new, state-of-the-art, fresh-out-of-the-shipyard cruise ships ace their CDC health scores. But there’s one ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet that has earned multiple perfect 100s in just the last few years.

While doing some research on the sanitation scores on cruise ships over recent years, one ship really stood out.

I looked at 5 years’ worth of VSP (Vessel Sanitation Program) numbers, which involved 723 inspections. While several cruise ships scored a perfect 100 during that time, Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas, had done it three times just since 2023.

This Radiance-class vessel launched back in 2004. At 22 years old in 2026, it’s one of the older ships still regularly sailing for Royal Caribbean.

But the team on board this 2,100-passenger ship are dialed in.

There’s a pattern here. These are the recent scores for the ship’s CDC Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) inspections:

January 17, 2026: 99

September 12, 2025: 100

April 29, 2025: 97

September 28, 2024: 100

April 5, 2024: 97

September 14, 2023: 100

November 19, 2022: 97

Three perfect scores in roughly two years is impressive for any ship. For a vessel that’s been around for more than two decades? It stands out even more.

A Legacy of Cleanliness

This made me dig back even further than just five years. I looked at every score the ship has received since it came into service in 2004.

The results? Not only did the ship score a perfect 100 during its first year, but it had racked up 14 perfect scores in a total of 37 inspections.

The average health score for Jewel of the Seas is 97.24 during its lifetime.

That doesn’t happen by accident. And more work than most cruise passengers can even imagine goes into having that kind of track record.

What Does a Perfect 100 Actually Mean?

The CDC’s VSP inspections are unannounced and happen when the ship is in a U.S. port, which is usually about twice a year.

Inspectors board and spend several hours going over the vessel with a fine-tooth comb. The ship starts with 100 points, and every major issue cost points.

Inspectors check everything that could affect passenger and crew health.

The eight main areas they look at include:

Medical facilities

Potable (drinking) water systems

Recreational water facilities (pools and hot tubs)

Galleys, food preparation, and dining areas

Child activity centers

Cabins and housekeeping

Ventilation systems and common areas

Pest control and general sanitation

If you’re a cruise nerd like me, maybe you have read some of the health reports. They make me feel like a complete slob after seeing how many details are taken into account.

Even a fly in an area it isn’t supposed to be can draw the ire of an inspector.

They’re not just looking for obvious dirt. They check food storage temperatures, handwashing stations, chemical concentrations in dishwashers, proper labeling of items, backflow prevention on water lines, chlorine levels in the pools, and even documentation logs.

The details matter.

A faded handwashing sign might draw a comment (I just read this in a health inspection report yesterday).

A refrigerator that’s a degree too warm or a missing label on a cleaning bottle, can lead to some scratching on a clipboard.

These aren’t usually major health hazards on their own, but they show whether the crew is staying on top of every detail, every single day.

When Jewel scored 100 three times in a few years, it meant the inspectors found nothing noteworthy.

How Does an Older Ship Pull This Off?

Jewel of the Seas isn’t brand new with all the latest equipment. Older ships can have more wear on plumbing, galleys, and other systems, which makes consistent perfection harder.

What has helped the ship stay so clean?

Routine maintenance : Jewel went into dry dock in May 2024 in Brest, France, for technical work (azipods, thrusters, stabilizers), hull painting, and general upkeep. Royal has kept up with these refreshes over the years, even if it hasn’t had one of the big “Amplified” overhauls some sisters received.

: Jewel went into dry dock in May 2024 in Brest, France, for technical work (azipods, thrusters, stabilizers), hull painting, and general upkeep. Royal has kept up with these refreshes over the years, even if it hasn’t had one of the big “Amplified” overhauls some sisters received. Crew habits and training : A perfect score doesn’t happen because of one person. It takes the whole team. The galley staff, housekeeping, food and beverage, and deck crew are the real heroes of the story. It’s day in and day out. Proper handwashing, temperature logging, sanitizing schedules, and pest control all have to be second nature.

: A perfect score doesn’t happen because of one person. It takes the whole team. The galley staff, housekeeping, food and beverage, and deck crew are the real heroes of the story. It’s day in and day out. Proper handwashing, temperature logging, sanitizing schedules, and pest control all have to be second nature. Leadership continuity : Captain rotations happen on all ships, but here’s who was in command during the recent perfect inspections (based on available rotation info): September 14, 2023: Captain Trond Holm (he started his contract in August 2023 and was aboard for that Greenland sailing period). September 28, 2024: Captain Michael Lindberg (handling late summer/early fall sailings). September 12, 2025: Captain Michael Lindberg (still on rotation for the short Bahamas itinerary).

: Captain rotations happen on all ships, but here’s who was in command during the recent perfect inspections (based on available rotation info):

Standards stayed high even with different captains. Cleanliness looks like it’s part of the culture on Jewel.

Royal Caribbean as a cruise line also deserves some credit. They’ve had several ships hit 100 in recent years, including two of the oldest ships in the fleet: Enchantment of the Seas and Grandeur of the Seas.

Other Ships with More than Two 100s in Last 5 Years

For perspective, other ships that scored multiple 100s recently are much younger. These ships all scored two or more perfect scores in the last half-decade.

Oceania Vista: 3 years old (4 perfect scores)

Explora I: 3 years old (3 perfect scores)

Disney Wish: 4 years old (3 perfect scores)

Disney Fantasy: 14 years old (3 perfect scores with one 98)

Norwegian Bliss: 8 years old (3 perfect scores)

I should note that Oceania Vista has ONLY scored perfect 100s. It’s like that student in 10th grade that just doesn’t know what it’s like to have a point taken off a test. Except, it’s annoying in high school and it’s impressive in this case.

Why Newer Isn’t Always “Cleaner”

I say “cleaner” in quotes because some of the deductions on the VSP scorecard are for details more related to organization than cleanliness.

Newer ships start with fresher systems, but those systems take time to learn. If you’ve ever been on a cruise ship’s very first sailing, you know there are always a few hiccups along the way.

There are always growing pains with a new ship, especially if it’s an entirely new class of ship. So, sometimes points are taken off for issues that are easily fixed later on.

That being said, brand-new ships have definitely scored perfect 100s as well.

What This Means for Cruisers

At the end of the day, no ship is immune to occasional issues, and outbreaks can still happen despite high scores.

Good hand hygiene from passengers helps too. Yes, we have a role to play in the sanitation game as well, even if you’re still trying to get that “washy washy” song out of your head.

I love sailing on older ships. After taking a cruise on Enchantment of the Seas a while ago I was reminded of the charm and refined simplicity of an older ship.

Jewel of the Seas proves that a well-maintained 22-year-old ship can deliver cleanliness results. A big round of applause to the crew of the ship, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure you have an amazing vacation.