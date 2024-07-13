Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesCruise Line Sets World Record for Largest Pizza Party

Cruise Line Sets World Record for Largest Pizza Party

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Princess Cruises set a new GUINESS WORLD RECORDS Title this week then they held the world’s largest pizza party on their cruise ships.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

During the record breaking pizza party, Princess Cruises served more than 60,000 slices of pizza across their fleet. The pizza party was a celebration of the cruise line’s new partnership with pizza guru Chef Tony Gemignani.

“There was great excitement on board as Princess Cruises set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World’s Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues,” said Callie Smith, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

Stats from this record breaking pizza party by Princess Cruises included the following:

  • Total Weight of Dough Used: 6,512 pounds
  • Total Weight of Flour Used: 3,417 pounds
  • Total Weight of Pepperoni Slices Used:1,393 pounds
  • Total Weight of Cheese Used: 2,323 pounds

John Padgett, Princess President, said the following:

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for have the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani and also set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in the process. Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

Chef Gemignani has won 13 World Pizza Champions and he’s created brand new pizzas for Princess Cruises.

Chef Gemignani gave the following statement:

“Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world. Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits, to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard their ships is not only exciting but an honor.”

This isn’t the first GUINESS WORLD RECORDS that Princess Cruises has won. Four years ago, they set the record for the largest marriage vow renewal at sea with 1,443 couples across three cruise ships.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesCruise Line Sets World Record for Largest Pizza Party
Previous article
Cruise Ship Terminal Reopens But With Limited Air Conditioning

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved