Cruise Line Sets World Record for Largest Pizza Party

Princess Cruises set a new GUINESS WORLD RECORDS Title this week then they held the world’s largest pizza party on their cruise ships.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

During the record breaking pizza party, Princess Cruises served more than 60,000 slices of pizza across their fleet. The pizza party was a celebration of the cruise line’s new partnership with pizza guru Chef Tony Gemignani.

“There was great excitement on board as Princess Cruises set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World’s Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues,” said Callie Smith, Adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

Stats from this record breaking pizza party by Princess Cruises included the following:

Total Weight of Dough Used: 6,512 pounds

Total Weight of Flour Used: 3,417 pounds

Total Weight of Pepperoni Slices Used:1,393 pounds

Total Weight of Cheese Used: 2,323 pounds

John Padgett, Princess President, said the following:

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for have the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani and also set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in the process. Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

Chef Gemignani has won 13 World Pizza Champions and he’s created brand new pizzas for Princess Cruises.

Chef Gemignani gave the following statement:

“Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world. Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits, to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard their ships is not only exciting but an honor.”

This isn’t the first GUINESS WORLD RECORDS that Princess Cruises has won. Four years ago, they set the record for the largest marriage vow renewal at sea with 1,443 couples across three cruise ships.