Cruise Ship Terminal Reopens But With Limited Air Conditioning

Carnival Cruise Line sent out an update today about two of their cruise ships that are scheduled to leave out of Galveston, Texas tomorrow.

While both cruises will depart on time on their original schedules, Carnival Cruise Line gave cruisers on one of the ships a heads up about conditions that they can expect at one of the terminals.

Terminal 28 in Galveston has limited air conditioning after Hurricane Beryl passed through several days ago. Carnival is advising their guests that temperatures in the terminal may be in their words, “less than ideal”.

They are asking guests sailing on Carnival Dream to adhere to their pre-selected arrival times. Carnival Dream will be departing from Terminal 28. Guests who arrive before their scheduled times will be turned away and asked to come back.

The two updates that Carnival Cruise Line sent out this evening about their cruises out of Galveston are as follows:

Carnival Dream 07/13/2024

“The ship will depart tomorrow as scheduled from Terminal 28. Areas of the terminal remain without air conditioning and the temperature may be less than ideal during check-in.”

“So, to ensure a smooth embarkation, please adhere to your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment. Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return later. Remember you must be on board by the final boarding time printed on your boarding pass. See you soon!”

Carnival Dream is sailing an eight night cruise to Florida and The Bahamas with port stops in Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau.

Carnival Jubilee 07/13/2024

“The ship will depart tomorrow as scheduled from Terminal 25. To ensure a smooth embarkation, please adhere to your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment.”

“We must allow debarking guests to leave before we can accommodate your arrival. Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return later. Remember you must be on board by the final boarding time printed on your boarding pass. See you soon!”

Carnival Jubilee is sailing a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has three cruise ships based in Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Jubilee.