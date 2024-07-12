Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCruise Ship Terminal Reopens But With Limited Air Conditioning

Cruise Ship Terminal Reopens But With Limited Air Conditioning

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Carnival Cruise Line sent out an update today about two of their cruise ships that are scheduled to leave out of Galveston, Texas tomorrow.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Dream cruise ship

While both cruises will depart on time on their original schedules, Carnival Cruise Line gave cruisers on one of the ships a heads up about conditions that they can expect at one of the terminals.

Terminal 28 in Galveston has limited air conditioning after Hurricane Beryl passed through several days ago. Carnival is advising their guests that temperatures in the terminal may be in their words, “less than ideal”.

They are asking guests sailing on Carnival Dream to adhere to their pre-selected arrival times. Carnival Dream will be departing from Terminal 28.  Guests who arrive before their scheduled times will be turned away and asked to come back.

The two updates that Carnival Cruise Line sent out this evening about their cruises out of Galveston are as follows:

Carnival Dream 07/13/2024

“The ship will depart tomorrow as scheduled from Terminal 28. Areas of the terminal remain without air conditioning and the temperature may be less than ideal during check-in.”

“So, to ensure a smooth embarkation, please adhere to your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment. Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return later. Remember you must be on board by the final boarding time printed on your boarding pass. See you soon!”

Carnival Dream is sailing an eight night cruise to Florida and The Bahamas with port stops in Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau.

Carnival Jubilee 07/13/2024

“The ship will depart tomorrow as scheduled from Terminal 25. To ensure a smooth embarkation, please adhere to your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment.”

“We must allow debarking guests to leave before we can accommodate your arrival. Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return later. Remember you must be on board by the final boarding time printed on your boarding pass. See you soon!”

Carnival Jubilee is sailing a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has three cruise ships based in Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Jubilee.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCruise Ship Terminal Reopens But With Limited Air Conditioning
Previous article
Are Guy’s Burgers on Carnival Cruise Line REALLY That Good?

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved