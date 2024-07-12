Are Guy’s Burgers on Carnival Cruise Line REALLY That Good?

By now, you’ve probably heard of Guy’s Burgers Joint. Housed on every single Carnival Cruise Line ship, Guy’s Burger Joint is a staple for many. But how good are these famous burgers?

In 2011, a genius partnership formed between celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Carnival Cruise Line. The Carnival Liberty was the first ship to house the burger joint, as a portion of Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 program.

Throughout the years, Guy’s Burger Joints would be added to other ships during their periodic dry docks. Newer, bigger Carnival ships would be built housing the burger phenomenon.

Who is Guy Fieri?

Guy Fieri is a celebrity chef with highly recognizable spiky, blonde hair. Guy won the second season of the Food Network gameshow, The Next Food Network Star. Since that time, Guy has been a part of many television shows including, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

What is Guy’s Burger Joint?

Guy’s Burger Joint is a casual eatery offered by Carnival Cruise Line. Cruisers flock to the lido deck, all in the name of Guy Fieri’s delicious creations.

During lunch time hours, you are likely to observe a long line at the burger venue. Luckily, the line usually goes pretty fast. Before you know it, it’s your turn to choose your burger

It’s hard to imagine a vacation without a freshly grilled hamburger on a toasty bun. You can get that at Guy’s Burger Joint for free. Yep. It’s included in your cruise vacation. In fact, you can have a Guy’s burger every single day if you please.

What does Guy’s Burger Joint serve?

Guy’s Burger Joint serves absolutely delicious burgers! There is a set menu but a certain amount of personalization can be done. Before reading the menu, familiarize yourself with a bit of Guy Fieri lingo:

L.T.O.P – Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

S.M.C – Super melty cheese

Rojo Ring – Crispy spicy onion ring

Donkey Sauce – Jacked up secret sauce

When you enter the line for a burger, you will see a menu featuring five basic burgers as follows:

Plain Jane: A perfectly grilled 80/20 ground beef patty on a grilled bun. With or without S.MC.

Straight Up: S.M.C, L.T.O.P and Donkey Sauce

Pig Patty: A patty made of crispy bacon on top of a “Straight Up”. With S.M.C of course.

Chilius Maximus: A “Straight Up” burger, S.M.C., Rojo Ring, Chili and Donkey Sauce

The Ringer: “Straight Up”, Guy’s special barbecue sauce, and a Rojo Ring

You can’t have a burger without fries, right? Handmade fries are always hot and ready, with a generous slathering of Guy’s special seasonings. Grab some dipping sauces from the toppings bar for the perfect pairing to the fries.

Will I have a choice of toppings?

You absolutely will!

Each Guy’s Burger Joint features a separate toppings bar on the Lido Deck. A large variety of additional toppings are available so that you can create the perfect burger for YOU.

Cruisers can choose from pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and more. There are several sauces including chipotle mayo, ketchup, barbecue sauce, and ranch. Keep in mind, each ship is different and all toppings may not be offered on your cruise.

Are Guy’s Burgers REALLY that good?

While an incredibly subjective question, I believe Guy’s burgers are pretty great. I’ve never had a bad Guy’s burger. Each time I’ve ordered one, the S.M.C is spot-on and the patty is fresh. You will find no complaints from me.

Are Guy’s burgers the best burgers I’ve ever had? Nope.

I’m from the South and there are some wonderful barbecue joints that offer an amazing old-fashioned hamburger. My husband makes a mean smash burger on the Blackstone that is hard to beat.

Are Guy’s burgers the best burgers at sea? You bet!